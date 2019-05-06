Bowie High School choral director Angelica Brooks is the 2019 Prince George’s County Teacher of the Year. (Prince George's County Public Schools)

A choral director from Bowie High School in suburban Maryland who is credited with nurturing young vocalists was named 2019 Prince George’s County Teacher of the Year.

Angelica Brooks, who has been a county educator for 11 years, was selected from among 24 nominees and recognized at a gala on Saturday.

At Bowie High for two years, Brooks started as a music teacher at Morningside Elementary School in Suitland and has also taught at Benjamin D. Foulois Creative and Performing Arts Academy in Suitland.

“Our new Prince George’s County Teacher of the Year epitomizes excellence in teaching and instills a passion for music in her students,” Monica Goldson, interim chief executive, said in a statement. “The arts provide opportunities for students to tap into their creativity and play a key role in building skills that translate into future success in college and careers.”

Brooks was nominated by colleagues who cited her engaging instruction, passion for her work and dedication to budding vocalists. She has taken on leadership roles in curriculum writing and professional development, school system officials said.

She was previously nominated for the county teaching award, in 2012. A year later, she was a quarterfinalist for the Grammy Music Educator of the Year award.

The Maryland Music Educators Association gave her superior ratings in choral excellence from 2013 to 2018, and in 2014 she received a Board of Education award for superior state chorus ratings, officials said.

She will compete against educators from the state’s other 23 school systems for Maryland Teacher of the Year.

School system officials said Geraldine Joan Rosos, an ESOL teacher from Cooper Lane Elementary School in Landover Hills, was named first runner-up.

Two other educators were finalists: Kelly Burgess, a teacher in the AVID college readiness program at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School in Laurel; and Katrina Davis, a lower-elementary teacher and grade-level chair at Judith P. Hoyer Montessori School, in Landover.

