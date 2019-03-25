A poster showing a photo of William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College & Career Network, is displayed during a March news conference in Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)

Several former athletic coaches and others charged with crimes in the college admissions cheating and bribery scandal are scheduled to appear here in federal court this afternoon to enter pleas.

The developments in U.S. District Court come nearly two weeks after federal prosecutors announced charges resulting from an investigation of an alleged conspiracy to compromise the admissions process at several prominent universities.

Prosecutors charge that wealthy parents bankrolled a bribery scam in an effort to get their children into schools including Yale, Stanford and Georgetown universities and the University of Southern California, among others.

Those funds were allegedly funneled into a two-part scam. One part facilitated cheating on the ACT and SAT admission tests. In the other, applicants were designated as recruited athletes even though they had little or no athletic credentials.

In all, 50 people have been charged. The mastermind, college consultant William “Rick” Singer, has pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and conspiracy counts of racketeering, money laundering and fraud.

Twelve defendants are expected Monday in U.S. District Court to answer charges of racketeering conspiracy. Among them are:

●Gordon Ernst, former Georgetown men’s and women’s tennis coach, who recently resigned as women’s tennis coach at the University of Rhode Island.

●Donna Heinel, former senior associate athletic director at USC.

●Jovan Vavic, former USC water polo coach.

●Ali Khosroshahin, former USC women’s soccer coach.

● Laura Janke, former USC assistant women’s soccer coach.

●William Ferguson, Wake Forest University women’s volleyball coach, who is on administrative leave.

●Jorge Salcedo, former men’s soccer coach at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Also scheduled to appear are five other alleged participants: Martin Fox, president of a private tennis academy; Igor Dvorskiy, director of a private school in Los Angeles; Mikaela Sanford, an employee of Singer’s business; Steven Masera, an accountant and financial officer for Singer’s business; and Niki Williams, a teacher in Houston who was a standardized test administrator.

Thirty-three parents have also been charged in the case. Many of them are scheduled to appear here in court on Friday.

Anderson reported from Washington.

