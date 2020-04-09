“It's a lot to process,” said Escamilla, a 20-year-old behavioral and social science major at Los Angeles Trade Technical College. “I've been trying not to think about the things I need to pay for. ... I'm healthy and that's the most important thing, but it's been tough.”

The coronavirus pandemic has left college students from low-income families facing further financial insecurity, threatening not just their educations but their ability to meet basic needs. They are among the millions of Americans who have been laid off or furloughed. Turning to mom and dad is not an option. And the federal government's $2.2 trillion aid package offers little hope, since students whose parents claim them as dependents on their taxes don't qualify for relief checks.

Congress did earmark nearly $7 billion for emergency grants to college students, but it's unclear when schools, tasked with disbursing that aid, will receive the money from the Education Department. And some schools are lobbying to take a cut for themselves.

“The response from the administration has been ... hang tight. Students can't hang tight if landlords are still collecting rent. Groceries are not free,” said Tiffany Jones, senior director of higher education policy at the nonprofit Education Trust. “There isn't a sense of urgency.”

The Education Department says it is “moving as quickly as possible” to allocate the emergency aid, but it has not provided colleges with a timeline or guidelines. Congressional aides say the money will likely reach schools by the end of April, but pressure from policymakers and higher education groups could speed things up. First, though, the department has to resolve questions about how the funding will be allocated and how it can be used.

About 6,000 colleges and universities stand to benefit from the bailout funding, but it’s unclear exactly how much each school will get. Congress set aside the most amount of money for colleges with a high proportion of Pell Grant recipients, a federal aid program for low-income students. That should ensure that the neediest students receive help, but not every low-income student is eligible for or takes advantage of financial aid. It’s unclear whether students who don’t get federal financial aid would be eligible. It’s also unclear how much money colleges can provide students who do qualify.

Student advocates want every dollar of the money to go toward food, housing, health care or child care, some of the expenses outlined in the bill. They are fending off attempts by college lobbyists to redirect some of the funding to reimburse schools that have refunded housing and meal plan costs to students.

The American Council on Education and other higher-ed groups last week wrote Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for clarification on whether they could use the bailout money to reimburse themselves for unforeseen expenses incurred during the shutdown, including money they’ve reimbursed to students for housing. Activists cried foul.

“College students are already receiving such little benefit from the CARES Act,” said Maxwell Lubin, founder of the advocacy group Rise. “Altering the $7 billion in emergency financial aid would be devastating,”

Advocates are also worried grants will be limited to students who are eligible to receive federal student aid. That would shut out undocumented students like Escamilla, who was born in Mexico and receives immigration benefits under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program for young immigrants. DACA recipients are ineligible for federal aid.

“We're talking tens of thousands of students in our district. ... They're left out. They're the most vulnerable,” said Francisco C. Rodriguez, chancellor of the Los Angeles Community College District, which includes Escamilla’s school and eight others, and serves a large number of undocumented students. “Food insecurity... and homelessness among our students continues to be pervasive and has only been exacerbated by covid.”

While they wait for federal money to be released, colleges and universities are trying to help students on their own, relying on donations and reserves that are stretched thin.

L.A.’s community colleges are connecting students in need to state and local resources for help with food and housing. The schools have also been supplying refurbished laptops to students since moving classes online. And a $150,000 donation from grocery chain Kroger Co. is helping the district provide $50 gift cards to students as the closure of campus food pantries threaten to leave many hungry.

The University of Maryland at College Park is calling on alumni to support its Student Crisis Fund, with grant requests spiking from three a week to 50 a day.

Towson University, the public university outside of Baltimore, has made $194,000 available for student emergencies, after digging into institutional funds, soliciting donations from faculty, staff and alumni and releasing unrestricted money from its foundation account. Nearly 200 students have asked for help. Townson started this week disbursing money for food, housing, technology and transportation costs.

Wanderly Vargas, 21, is a Townson senior who lived and worked on campus. Two months before graduation, he lost his job, left his dorm and returned home to Prince George’s County, with his parents and 12-year-old brother.

“I was spiraling downward really fast,” the psychology major said. “Usually I’m the type of person who has a plan set and I had no plan.”

Vargas has since been rehired to work remotely, but his hours in the office of Student Success Programs have been cut in half. And his parents need help. His father was laid off from his construction job, and his mother has been furloughed from her position in a neighboring school district. He’s has asked Townson to help pay bills.

“I’m grateful that the university was watching out for the students,” Vargas said.

Escamilla is relying on savings to make it through the month. Like Vargas, her parents, who live in Alabama, are in no position to help. Although her father is still working a few hours at a restaurant, her mother lost her job as a school janitor.

“They can’t really help me financially,” Escamilla said. “I have two younger siblings that both need computers and assistance now that school has [gone] online.”