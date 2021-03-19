A number of Virginia institutions had planned on virtual-only commencements, but Wednesday’s announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) loosening restrictions on the size of gatherings has graduation planners back at the drawing board.

AD

The University of Virginia announced last month that it would confer degrees in an online ceremony and that an in-person celebration would be limited to graduating students only. But following Northam’s announcement that outdoor capacity could be up to 5,000 people or 30 percent of venue capacity, U-Va. President Jim Ryan tweeted that the school would reexamine its decision on commencement.

AD

“The changes announced will allow UVA far more flexibility in planning a ceremony for the Class of 2021,” Ryan wrote. “I’m grateful to the Governor for enabling us to envision a safe and meaningful graduation.”

Ryan said U-Va. would explore ways to celebrate graduating students in light of the new guidance and would announce its plan no later than April 2.

Virginia Tech, which had planned to have its graduation ceremony online on May 14, is also exploring the new guidance to pursue in-person graduation ceremonies. It expects to announce new plans in early April.

AD

At Liberty University, the main commencement ceremony for the Class of ’21 on May 15 will remain virtual. But following Northam’s announcement, the school will now host in-person degree presentation ceremonies for individual schools and departments leading up to graduation day for those students who want to attend. Students may also attend those ceremonies virtually.

AD

William & Mary will have a hybrid graduation weekend May 21-23 that allows graduates to attend in person or participate online. Initially, the school was only going to have students participate and not allow for family or other guests to attend. But this week, seniors were told that a limited number of guests could attend the graduation in person. The specific number of guests for each student was not provided.

Schools across the greater D.C. region have been trying to find creative ways to structure commencement activities and still adhere to social distancing guidelines. Some are having smaller events for individual programs. At Trinity Washington University, graduates will join a car parade and stay in their vehicle until their name is called.

AD

For now, a number have issued tentative plans and told students and families to stand by for updates. As with everything in the past year, plans are subject to change.

AD

University of Maryland President Darryll Pines told a Faculty Senate meeting in early March that the school hoped to hold some form of in-person ceremony at the school’s football stadium, according to the school’s newspaper, the Diamondback. One option would allow for graduating students only to attend the May 20-22 commencements. Another possibility would be to allow each graduate to bring two guests.

The school has sent a request to Prince George’s County health officials for approval to use the stadium for an in-person ceremony.

AD

A number of schools have yet to provide detailed commencement plans. The U.S. Naval Academy, which held a virtual graduation ceremony last year, has not yet announced its plans for its May 28 graduation. Georgetown and George Mason universities are in the process of finalizing theirs, officials at the schools said.

AD

In the District, where outdoor gatherings are capped at 25 individuals under current coronavirus regulations, schools are leaning toward virtual graduation days. The cap will increase to 50 on March 22, but that will not move the needle much for graduation plans.

Howard University expects to make a decision next week on the plan for its May 8 commencement though it, too, is waiting to hear more from the District next week. Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick told members of the senior class in an emailed letter Friday to be on the lookout for updates once the District’s new guidance is unveiled.

AD

Like many seniors, Mikayli Solomon, 21, an advertising major at Howard, is hopeful that some sort of in-person event will be allowed so that the celebration can be shared.

“College is and takes a community,” Solomon said. “The degree you obtain is sometimes bigger than the name that’s printed on it. It’s an accomplishment that deserves its praise.”

AD

To not have an in-person event “just takes away from the beautiful moment of it all,” she said. But she’s also preparing for the possibility that it won’t be possible. If it’s virtual, she and her family will set up a watch party to celebrate.

At Catholic University, which has remained open and had students in the dorms and classrooms this year, officials are hopeful they can hold in-person graduation ceremonies on campus on May 16. If not, they’re exploring opportunities to do so in Maryland or Virginia.

AD

Last year, students received their diplomas by mail. This year the school hopes a ceremony will allow students to walk across a stage and be handed their degree, said Judi Biggs Garbuio, vice president of student affairs.

“With the vaccine coming out and being distributed, I think that has provided more hope for some type of an in-person event,” Biggs Garbuio said. “We are constantly having conversations with students and family members about how we’re trying to make the best decision possible. But we don’t have all the necessary information at this point to make a firm decision one way or another.”

AD

Biggs Garbuio knows how frustrating all of this uncertainty can be for students and parents. She has a child who is a college senior at another university and she’s not sure what the plans are for that graduation either.

AD

George Washington University announced last week that it will hold an online-only graduation this year on May 16, but that it planned to host in-person commencements on the National Mall for the Classes of 2020 and 2021 “at a time when it is safe to gather.”

At American University, officials say they are planning an online event for its commencement weekend of May 7-9. But the school is also preparing for several “in-person recognition opportunities” if it gets the go-ahead from the District.

“As always, our approach is based on the health and safety of our community, and we continue to monitor the evolving trajectory of the pandemic and the local guidance from the DC government,” the school president said in a statement.

AD

AD

American said it will make a final decision no later than the second week of April.

For seniors at Trinity, graduation on May 21 and 22 will have a drive-through feel. Graduates will join a car parade through campus and then pull up in front of the library.

When their name is called, each senior will get out of their car and walk to the stage to receive their diploma from Trinity President Patricia McGuire.