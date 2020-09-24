Classes are still scheduled to meet virtually Nov. 3 at AU, which is conducting the fall semester online because of the coronavirus. But Harper’s recommendation has gained momentum, he said.

“We’re always rated the wonkiest school, but we aren’t even ensuring our students are being civically engaged,” Harper said in an interview, referring to AU’s ranking as one of the most politically active campuses in the nation. “This is a big election.”

The upcoming presidential election has been described with a slew of superlatives — most consequential, monumental and high-stakes of this generation. The reason, students said, is that their futures are on the line. The next president will contend with the threats of climate change and the student debt crisis. He will maneuver the pandemic and determine the future of health care while confronting racism and demands for police reform.

The urgency has pushed other young people to lobby their schools to cancel classes on Election Day so students can vote in person or work at the polls amid a national shortage of volunteers. This effort was successful at a college in Philadelphia.

“College students are the perfect folks to serve,” Harper said. “They’re healthier, traditionally, and they’re younger.” The most common poll worker — someone in their 60s or 70s — has a higher chance of developing a severe illness from the coronavirus. Just 4 percent of poll workers during the 2016 general election were between the ages of 18 and 25, compared to more than 60 percent who were over 60 years old, according to the Pew Research Center.

Obligations at work or school could be part of the problem. “If you’ve got a class that ends at 11 a.m. and a class that starts at 1 p.m., you’ve only got three hours,” Harper said about barriers that keep students from volunteering or voting in person. “We need to make sure people have ample time and they don’t feel rushed.”

Chris Suggs, a 20-year-old senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, made a similar plea to his school, encouraging the campus to give students and faculty time to vote in person. The university pivoted to remote instruction for undergraduates after the coronavirus spread during the first days of school.

“This is a truly monumental election,” Suggs said about the first presidential election in which he’ll take part. “I’m kind of afraid of what could happen on Nov. 3, but I’m also excited and eager to cast my ballot. What happens on Nov. 3 is going to have such a huge impact on my life and the lives of my peers.”

Students and faculty at the Community College of Philadelphia made the same case to their president, Donald Generals. It worked: Generals agreed to cancel classes on Election Day and scheduled a makeup day in December.

“We closed the school for the pope, we closed for the Super Bowl, we’ve closed for snow days,” Generals said. “Education, higher education especially, is really about making good citizens. There’s nothing that speaks to that point . . . more than voting.”

The pandemic adds another layer of urgency, Generals said. States are expanding access to mail-in voting as a safer alternative to in-person voting, but the U.S. Postal Service has seen delivery delays since June. The agency in August warned 46 states and D.C. that it could not guarantee all ballots cast for the election would arrive in time to be counted.

And voters make mistakes. More than 534,000 mail ballots were rejected during primaries across 23 states this year due to mistakes like placing a signature in the wrong spot or missing a delivery deadline.

Generals is encouraging students to vote in person if they can. “When you throw in the confusion with the mail-in ballots, for me, it’s a no-brainer,” he said about canceling classes.

AU has not rendered a decision about canceling Nov. 3 classes, university spokeswoman Stacie Burgess said.

At UNC-Chapel Hill, where classes are still scheduled on Election Day, Suggs will spend the coming weeks mobilizing his peers. The political science and religious studies double-major spent Tuesday with the organization he created in his hometown of Kinston, N.C., Kinston Teens, helping young people register to vote.

Olivia Gemarro, a senior at Ohio University, is telephone canvassing for local Democrats. She is living off campus in Athens, Ohio. Gemarro also started a petition to convince administrators to cancel Election Day classes, a step she was motivated to take after Ginsburg’s death.

“I feel more empowered to reach out more to others, to ensure people can vote,” said Gemarro, who is double majoring in English and sociology/criminology.

The petition has earned more than 100 signatures. Gemarro plans to send it to university administrators when she reaches her goal of 200 signees.

As young people push for more flexibility to vote, they are also aware of the reputation they’ve garnered as being apathetic about elections. Voter turnout for Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 increased about 16 percentage points between 2014 and 2018 — from roughly 20 percent to 36 percent, according to the Census Bureau — but the bloc still lags behind its older counterparts.

Campuses could change that this year, Gemarro said.