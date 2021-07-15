A hunk of calcite from a mine in Tennessee in a display case in the waiting area is among the few things other than the name of this public university to evoke its early focus on mining during the region’s hardscrabble 19th-century gold and silver boon.
Today, Mines is highly ranked in engineering, science, energy and environmental studies, and math, and it’s the toughest state university in Colorado to get into, with fewer than half of its applicants accepted.
And these prospective applicants will be the first to miss out on a onetime advantage: the special preference in admission previously given to the children of graduates.
With little national attention, Colorado in the spring became the first state to ban the controversial privilege of legacy admission at public universities, effective with the application cycle that begins on August 1.
The ban is largely symbolic; several public universities in Colorado had already dropped the practice or never used it. Only 14 percent of public universities nationwide give preference to the children of graduates, compared to 43 percent of private, nonprofit colleges and 73 percent of the most selective institutions, according to the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers and National Association for College Admission Counseling.
But it’s a rebuke of what critics call one of the most glaring advantages in higher education enjoyed by White and higher-income families — which has survived broad public opposition, the Varsity Blues bribery scandal and embarrassing disclosures about preferences exposed by a lawsuit alleging bias in admissions against Asian Americans at Harvard University. Legacy admission also appears to be withstanding the resurgence of the racial and social justice movement following the killing of George Floyd.
In fact, a study released in the spring suggests that the admissions advantage for legacy applicants is getting bigger, not smaller. The study focused on Harvard, which was forced bythe admissions lawsuit to disclose statistics normally kept secret. But co-author Tyler Ransom, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Oklahoma, said he’d be “shocked if we didn’t see similar figures at all of the Ivies.”
Now a group of current students and recent graduates of the nation’s most selective universities and colleges, almost all of them private, plan a campaign in the fall to discourage graduates from making financial donations until the schools abandon legacy admission.
The planned boycott raises the question: Will Americans who benefit from legacy admission voluntarily surrender their advantage?
For every graduate who might object, “there’s probably more that see this as a step in the right direction,” said Viet Nguyen, a Brown University graduate and now a master’s degree candidate at Stanford and a leader of the campaign, which is being spearheaded by the EdMobilizer coalition of students who were the first in their families to go to college.
“A lot of students and alumni have seen the ways in which the admissions process is very much tilted toward the wealthy, and legacy admission is another example of creating that generational privilege,” said Nguyen, a first-generation student himself.
In Colorado, the legacy admission ban was largely prompted by a desire to increase college-going among low-income and Hispanic high school graduates, who now enroll at rates about a third lower than White and middle- and higher-income students.
“This law makes sure that just because your parent or grandparent went to one of our colleges in Colorado, that doesn’t mean that you automatically get in,” Gov. Jared Polis (D) said when he signed the measure into law. “Because that could take the spot from somebody who is more worthy of that spot.”
On the same day, Polis signed a separate bill making standardized admissions tests such as the SAT and ACT permanently optional at public universities.
Advocates hope these two measures combined will encourage more students to apply to universities who might not have considered it before.
“We’re all trying to get the message across that college is for you,” said Dale Gaubatz, executive director of admissions at Mines, where he said 14 percent of students enrolled up until now have been the children, siblings, nieces or nephews of graduates.
Going test-optional, as Mines did last year during the coronavirus pandemic, seems to have had a significant impact. Nearly half of this year’s applicants did not submit test scores, said Lori Kester, associate provost for enrollment management. She said the incoming class is the largest, most academically competitive and most diverse ever.
Making the SAT and ACT optional forever and removing the box on the application to check off whether a student is related to a graduate means prospective applicants “see fewer barriers,” Kester said. “It’s not all going to depend on this four-hour exam they have to take. It won’t depend on whether your parents or your siblings went to Mines.”
In many other places, however, it still does.
Children of alumni are between three and eight times more likely to be admitted to universities that continue to give preference to legacy candidates, various studies have estimated.
This puts applicants who are not White at a particular disadvantage, since they are far less likely to have parents who went to college. More than half of White students have at least one parent who attended college, compared to about a quarter of Black and Native American and a fifth of Hispanic students, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Records pried open by the affirmative action case at Harvard revealed that 70 percent of legacy applicants there are White compared to 40 percent of applicants in general. A large proportion would not have been accepted if they hadn’t had family connections to the school, an analysis suggested.
“It isn’t fair,” said Michelle Nolen, a graduate student at Mines who was walking on the campus with a classmate and who said she herself had benefited from the fact that her parents went to the University of Arkansas, which she attended as an undergraduate. “It keeps giving the advantage to people who already have it.”
Nearly 60 percent of Americans in a poll last year by New America said getting into a college should not be easier for some people just because they had parents who went there.
“In general, Americans like the idea of admissions being a meritocracy and don’t like the idea of any sort of admissions preference that might not be based on merit,” said Rachel Fishman, deputy director for research in the think tank’s higher education program. “And legacy is one of those things not based on merit.”
New America is calling for colleges that continue to give preference to legacy applicants to lose their access to taxpayer-funded federal financial aid programs.
California, after the Varsity Blues scandal, didn’t ban legacy admission but did require universities and colleges whose students receive state financial aid to annually disclose how many applicants they accept through the practice. Stanford, for example, reported that 16 percent of students who entered the year the law was passed were children of graduates; its overall acceptance rate was just over 4 percent that year.
And in response to the resurgence of the racial and social justice movement that followed the killing of George Floyd, graduates, , students and faculty at Georgetown University — where legacy applicants are twice as likely to be admitted as non-legacy applicants — demanded that Georgetown abandon legacy admission. Harvard students, faculty and alumni also have formed a group to call for ending legacy admission.
At Johns Hopkins University, which announced in 2019 that it had ended legacy admission, the proportion of students who are children of graduates has fallen from about 13 percent to about 4 percent while the percentage who are low income has increased from 9 percent to 19 percent, the university reports.
It’s simple math, said David Phillips, vice provost for admissions and financial aid: “Most schools have a fixed number of spots in your class, so if you want to increase flexibility to diversify your class, programs like [legacy admission] would not allow you to maximize that goal.”
Universities that practice legacy admission argue that families whose children are accepted this way are more loyal.
A Harvard committee that studied how to increase diversity defended legacy admission, which it said “cement[ed] strong bonds between the university and its alumni.” The resulting financial support, the committee said, helped provide financial aid to students from racial and ethnic minority groups and families with low incomes.
Ending the practice “would diminish this vital sense of engagement and support,” committee members wrote.
That focus on the money is what Nguyen and his group are counting on.
“There’s a fear of alumni and this boogeyman of will it impact donations and how favorably alumni view the school,” he said. By organizing a donations boycott, “we’re taking that fear and hopefully using it to push them to do good in the world.”
Some long-term observers predict that legacy admission will weather this storm, too.
Universities that practice legacy admission “have always been like this, and they’re always going to be like this, and it’s a really key part of their identity,” Ransom said. “I’m skeptical that anything will change.”
This story about legacy admission was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for its higher education newsletter.