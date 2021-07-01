In pre-pandemic times, Ouk’s completion of the wire harness assembly certificate would have landed him an interview for a full-time job at Boeing; it led to job offers for about 87 percent of students who applied before March 2020, the college said. But the aerospace industry is still struggling under the weight of covid-19 disruptions, and hiring has stalled. Ouk was eventually hired by General Dynamics, an aerospace and defense company, as a senior manufacturing and production operator, where he will be soldering and desoldering military defense equipment. He said he will be able to use his wire harness assembly skills periodically in the new role.