The votes followed several months of contentious debate in a county that has long prided itself on being welcoming to a diverse population.

The plan — estimated to move roughly one in 10 students for the 2020-2021 academic year — was not as far-reaching as supporters had hoped, and not as limited as opponents wanted.

AD

Many students will face longer bus rides — an average of three extra miles round trip — in the high-performing 58,000-student school system in one of the nation’s most affluent counties.

AD

“This is a compromise,” said board member Jennifer Mallo, explaining that less was done to ease concentrations of poverty than once envisioned but that fewer students were reassigned in the end. She said she and others worked to benefit “as many students as we could.”

It represents the largest redistricting initiative in Howard’s history, officials said.

“It’s a first step, and the whole issue of looking at the socioeconomics of our schools and the opportunity gap is something we carry forward,” Mavis Ellis, chair of the board, said in an interview.

AD

Rising high school seniors are exempt from the changes, and the board voted to exempt students who are rising high school juniors this year, along those who are rising eighth-graders and rising fifth-graders.

Opposition to the changes has been intense since August, when Superintendent Michael Martirano unveiled a proposal that sought to better balance schools by poverty level as attendance zones were being shifted to accommodate enrollment growth.

AD

Howard’s fast-growing student body is 36 percent white, 24 percent black, 22 percent Asian, 11 percent Hispanic and 6 percent multiracial.

But the percentage of students affected by poverty varies widely by school — as high as 68 percent at an elementary school in Columbia and less than 5 percent in more than a dozen schools, according to data released in August.

AD

The goal was to bring more schools closer to the countywide average: 22.5 percent. To do that, Martirano’s plan would have moved nearly 7,400 students, with many facing longer bus rides and some headed to schools with lower test scores or lesser reputations.

Parents protested by the hundreds — outside school board hearings, near the mall in Columbia, in letters and Facebook posts. Students spoke out, as did community leaders and elected officials.

AD

Since mid-September, the school system has held seven nights of public hearings and nine days of school board work sessions.

Though the board kept to Martirano’s goals, it ultimately did not pursue his plan, instead coming up with its own quiltwork of student moves and neighborhood reassignments.

AD

“It seems to be a compromise,” said Willie Flowers, president of the Howard County branch of the NAACP. “Nobody is happy on either side. Hopefully, there will be value for the students long-term, and I’m hopeful the school capacity issue will be minimized.”

Flowers and others expressed surprise at the reaction to the proposal. Howard County’s largest community, Columbia, was founded in the 1960s on ideals of equality and integration, welcoming residents of all races, incomes and religions.

“I was blindsided by what I have witnessed over the last couple of months,” said Flowers, who moved to Howard seven years ago.

AD

Some expressed disappointment.

James Cecil, a parent who supported the superintendent’s proposal as a starting point and attended board work sessions on the issue, said he believed some progress was made — but not nearly enough. He called expected changes in poverty levels “pretty marginal.”

AD

“It’s a completely missed opportunity that has now galvanized opposition to any redistricting at all, but especially any that would better balance the socioeconomic inequities within the county,” he said.

“It’s created wounds that are going to take a very long time to heal,” Cecil said.

Hemant Sharma, a leader in Howard County Families for Education Improvement, which was formed shortly after the redistricting proposal was released, called the decision-making process rushed and pointed to questions about the data used as a basis for the plan.

AD

“It really raises concerns about moving upward of 5,000 kids, and what the reasons are for doing that, and what the repercussions may be,” he said.

AD

Sharma, a pediatrician and father of three, argued that the redistricting plan was not an effective way to address achievement gaps between affluent and needy students. He has argued that the changes in poverty levels were small at many schools.

“There is not anything in this plan that directly helps disadvantaged students,” Sharma said. “If we want to address equity, we have to rely on proven strategies.”

AD