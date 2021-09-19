“The best way to help children and adolescents figure this out . . . is for them to learn from their peers, which we refer to as ‘bottom-up,’ or more technically, ‘facilitating relationships of mutual respect,’ ” Killen said. “Classic research in developmental psychology has shown that children learn about fairness and equality principles from their peers. . . . When children work out conflicts, they negotiate, discuss, debate and bargain. These are relationships of equality. It’s not easy for children to interact with adults this way. . . . It’s more effective for adults to enable children to teach each other about why excluding someone because of their race or gender is wrong and unfair than for teachers to teach this lesson.”