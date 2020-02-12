In choosing Pines, the regents are elevating an insider at the helm of one of the university’s most prominent academic operations. The university has about 41,200 students, including more than 30,700 undergraduates.

“The Board is delighted to welcome as president of our flagship institution a leader of the caliber of Dr. Pines,” Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden said in a statement. “The University of Maryland, College Park is a world-class institution, and Dr. Pines brings to the position a wealth of experience.”