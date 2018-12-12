The District on Wednesday sued six Maryland parents, alleging that families sent their children to D.C. schools without paying the tuition required of students living outside the city. The lawsuits seek $700,000 in unpaid tuition and damages and potentially hundreds of thousands more in penalties, according to a news release from D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine.

“These out-of-state parents cheated District taxpayers and deprived our students of educational opportunities by fraudulently sending their kids to District schools for free,” Racine said in a statement. “Residency fraud is theft and it is illegal. Parents who lie about residency to avoid paying non-resident tuition at District schools will face serious consequences for breaking the law.”

The District alleges in four separate lawsuits that the Maryland parents sent a total of 10 students to D.C. schools between 2007 and 2018 without paying tuition, which ranges from $10,000 to $14,000 a year. Schools attended by the children include Duke Ellington High School of the Arts, Capitol Hill Montessori and McKinley Technology High School, according to the statement.

The lawsuits allege that the parents “lied repeatedly in documents attesting to D.C. residency to avoid paying non-resident tuition” and that the parents used D.C. addresses that belonged to other people and signed sworn statements that they lived in the District.

This story is developing and will be updated.