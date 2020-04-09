More than $65 million in emergency federal funding will be made available to D.C.-area colleges and universities, the Trump administration announced Thursday, money designed to support students who have struggled to afford basic needs since the coronavirus shuttered their campuses and cost many their jobs.

The release of $6.28 billion for institutions across the country comes after mounting pressure from students, education advocates and campus leaders who called on the Department of Education to quickly disburse emergency aid promised by President Trump nearly two weeks ago. A total of about $14 billion has been allocated to colleges and universities that have been hemorrhaging money since the coronavirus shuttered their campuses. The rest of the money will be made available to schools in the coming weeks, according to federal officials.

Here is breakdown of how the largest schools in the Washington region will benefit. School leaders must use these funds to help students pay for food, housing, health care, course materials, child care and other essentials.

American University: $3.16 million

Catholic University: $1.19 million

Gallaudet University: $821,498

George Mason University: $10.43 million

George Washington University: $4.56 million

Georgetown University: $3.06 million

Howard University: $4.36 million

Montgomery College: $5.5 million

Northern Virginia Community College: $10 million

Prince George’s Community College: $3.21 million

Trinity Washington University: $980,000

University of Maryland, College Park: $10.75 million

University of the District of Columbia: $1.8 million

University of Virginia: $5.86 million

The dollar amounts are based on each school’s total enrollment, as well as the number of full-time students who are eligible for federal Pell grants, which are awarded to students from low-income families.

Institution leaders still have a couple hurdles to clear before the money gets to students, including signing an agreement that says they will use the funds in accordance with the law and determining which students on campus can receive the cash.

The money comes after several schools have already started to release some of their own money to help desperate students. The University of Maryland’s flagship campus in College Park depleted its Student Crisis Fund in three weeks, after distributing more than $470,000 to over 1,000 students.