Here is breakdown of how the largest schools in the Washington region will benefit. School leaders must use these funds to help students pay for food, housing, health care, course materials, child care and other essentials.
American University: $3.16 million
Catholic University: $1.19 million
Gallaudet University: $821,498
George Mason University: $10.43 million
George Washington University: $4.56 million
Georgetown University: $3.06 million
Howard University: $4.36 million
Montgomery College: $5.5 million
Northern Virginia Community College: $10 million
Prince George’s Community College: $3.21 million
Trinity Washington University: $980,000
University of Maryland, College Park: $10.75 million
University of the District of Columbia: $1.8 million
University of Virginia: $5.86 million
The dollar amounts are based on each school’s total enrollment, as well as the number of full-time students who are eligible for federal Pell grants, which are awarded to students from low-income families.
Institution leaders still have a couple hurdles to clear before the money gets to students, including signing an agreement that says they will use the funds in accordance with the law and determining which students on campus can receive the cash.
The money comes after several schools have already started to release some of their own money to help desperate students. The University of Maryland’s flagship campus in College Park depleted its Student Crisis Fund in three weeks, after distributing more than $470,000 to over 1,000 students.