The D.C. Attorney General’s Office on Monday sued a man who recruited foreign teachers to work in District schools, saying he charged teachers high fees for services he did not provide and threatened them with deportation if they didn’t sign contracts.

Since at least 2015, the D.C.-based Bilingual Teacher Exchange and other companies run by Earl Francisco Lopez have recruited teachers from foreign countries who wanted to work in a three-year State Department exchange program, according to a lawsuit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

At least 45 teachers recruited by the company, many of them Spanish-speaking teachers from Colombia, currently teach in public and charter schools in the city, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The suit alleges the Bilingual Teacher Exchange falsely said it represented D.C. Public Schools and could sponsor teachers, charging thousands more for visas than legitimate sponsors do before offering teachers usurious loans to pay the fees.

Lopez did not immediately return requests for comment.

According to the suit, the company also said it offered services like school placement, when it did not, and threatened teachers with deportation if they did not sign annual contracts after their first year. The suit alleges the company did not pay teachers who performed administrative paperwork to reduce their debts.

The suit sought, among other relief, an injunction against Lopez and his companies and cancellation of teachers’ debts.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) said more than a dozen teachers were connected to his office earlier this year by the Washington Teachers’ Union. Racine did not provide a complete list of where they taught.

“They painstakingly detailed the fraud, manipulation and fear that they were suffering from as a result of dealing with Mr. Lopez,” Racine said in an interview.

The lawsuit comes as D.C. is expanding its dual language public education offerings across the city. Teachers qualified to teach in a foreign language are generally more highly paid and harder to recruit.

The attorney general’s office asked any teachers working with Bilingual Teacher Exchange contact officials at (202) 442-9828.

Perry Stein contributed to this report.