Overall, enrollment in the District’s public schools — including charter and traditional public campuses — grew to 94,603 students in the 2019-2020 academic year, with the traditional system accounting for 54 percent of the city’s public school students.

This is the 11th straight year of public school enrollment growth in the nation’s capital, officials said.

The charter sector — which has more than 100 schools — enrolled 43,556 students this academic year, a drop of 404 students. The traditional public school system has 51,060 students.

City officials stressed Tuesday that the enrollment figures are preliminary, although officials said they do not expect the numbers to change significantly when finalized in a few months.

“We are really excited about the improvements we have seen,” said Hanseul Kang, state superintendent of education. “Not only in outcomes, but in the number of families choosing our public schools.’

The decline in charter school enrollment follows a rough year for the sector, with four campuses not reopening this fall because of financial reasons or poor academic performance. One of those schools, Democracy Prep Congress Heights, served 759 students.

A fifth school — AppleTree Early Learning Public Charter School in Southwest D.C. — served 97 students and did not reopen because it could not secure a building.

Two other schools with low academic performance switched charter operators to remain open.

And the D.C. Public Charter School Board, which is charged with overseeing the city’s charter sector, said National Collegiate Preparatory Public Charter High must close at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year because of lackluster academic performance.

The traditional system opened Bard High School Early College in Southeast D.C. this academic year. The school enrolled more than 150 students. The school system opened an early college campus with Trinity Washington University on Calvin Coolidge Senior High’s campus.

Enrollment could improve for charter schools next year: The charter board recently approved five new schools for the 2020-2021 academic year. Two popular charter schools, Mundo Verde and Lee Montessori, opened second campuses this academic year that will expand by a grade level each year until reaching fifth grade.

And 10 charter schools added a grade level this academic year.

“We partner with and compete with D.C. Public Schools, but all in the goal of improving all public schools in the hopes that every parents finds a great school that is right for his or her child,” said Scott Pearson, executive director of the charter school board. “The schools that remain are of higher quality and that’s what’s important.”

Despite growth in recent years, enrollment in the city’s traditional public and charter schools remains far below its peak. The student population had been in a steady decline since the 1960s, when about 150,000 students attended the District’s public schools.

By 1995, enrollment had plummeted to about 80,000 students when the D.C. School Reform Act was passed by Congress, paving the way for charter schools to open in the District.

When charter schools opened in the city, the traditional public school system experienced steady enrollment declines as parents pulled their children out of neighborhood campuses and placed them in charters.

Over the last decade, both sectors have stabilized and added students most years.

This year, citywide enrollment data trends show that while the number of ninth-graders has grown, enrollment in upper high school grades has declined.

Enrollment at alternative high schools has increased.

