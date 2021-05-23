The District’s traditional public school system reopened schools with teachers in the buildings in February. Currently around 15,000 of the school system’s 52,000 students are learning in school buildings at least one day a week. Many elementary school students are learning with their teachers in-person four days a week. More than 2,700 students are in school buildings doing virtual learning under the supervision of nonteaching staff. Middle and high school offerings have been more limited, with thousands of students in those grade levels reporting to school just once a week for a few hours.