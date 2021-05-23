In all, more than 43,000 students — just under half of the city’s public school population — are enrolled in a charter school. About 30 percent of charter students are listed as having in-person schooling, although some go into school once a week for academic help and others are learning virtually in school buildings under the supervision of nonteaching staff.
“While we are weeks away from the school year ending and the start of summer programming, we are still hopeful that more students will return to the classroom this school year,” said Rick Cruz — chair of the D.C. Public Charter School Board, the charter sector’s oversight panel — at the board’s May meeting. “We know how important it is for students to be in a classroom learning from their teachers and peers.”
The District’s traditional public school system reopened schools with teachers in the buildings in February. Currently around 15,000 of the school system’s 52,000 students are learning in school buildings at least one day a week. Many elementary school students are learning with their teachers in-person four days a week. More than 2,700 students are in school buildings doing virtual learning under the supervision of nonteaching staff. Middle and high school offerings have been more limited, with thousands of students in those grade levels reporting to school just once a week for a few hours.
D.C. is expanding in-person learning. But most of the new seats will be in the cities wealthiest wards.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the charter school board have urged charter schools — which are publicly funded and privately operated — to reopen this academic year, and the city has allocated $10 million in local grants to help them.
Some schools that are not open applied and were approved for a grant, though the Office of the State Superintendent of Education said it would only reimburse schools for qualifying expenses. Charter schools have also received similar per-pupil allotments as the traditional public school system in federal stimulus funding.
KIPP DC and Friendship, the city’s two largest charter networks, which educate more than 11,000 students combined, have mostly followed the school system’s reopening lead, educating about 20 percent of their students in-person.
Some charter schools reopened in March and April, bringing large portions of their student bodies back to school buildings.
The city has not released comprehensive data about coronavirus cases in schools, but individual schools that have publicized their testing results say they have not seen the virus spread in early reopening phases.
Bowser has said that all schools are expected to reopen with all students in-person five days a week in the fall.
Shannon Hodge, executive director of the D.C. Charter School Alliance, the city’s main charter advocacy organization, said some schools have decided to focus on fall reopening instead of launching a new in-person program for the last weeks of the academic year. She also said many schools do not have high demand for in-person learning.
“Do we want to be inconsistent in the instruction quality or do we want to develop a really high-quality virtual instruction?” Hodge said. “Many schools made the decision to develop high-quality virtual learning this year and focus on reopening next year.”
With more than 2,000 students across six campuses, DC Prep is the largest charter network offering only virtual learning from home. The network — which serves preschool, elementary and middle school students — brings in some children on Wednesday afternoons for “enrichment activities” with teachers who volunteer to come in. Laura Maestas, DC Prep’s chief executive, declined to be interviewed.
Mercedes Kearney, a mother of two middle-schoolers at DC Prep Benning Middle Campus, said she is not yet ready to return her boys to a classroom. She is still unsure about whether she and her 13-year-old should get vaccinated and is reading education resources DC Prep provided to families as she makes her decision.
She has attended regular DC Prep parent town halls to learn about fall reopening plans and will be tracking the District’s overall coronavirus rates as the city more fully reopens this summer.
DC Prep is “careful about everything,” Kearney said. “It makes parents like myself feel at ease that they are taking the necessary steps to get everyone back on board.”
AppleTree Early Learning Public Charter School serves more than 550 children ages 3 and 4 on six campuses. The network is offering limited in-person instruction at two of the campuses. At one, two special education students come in twice a week. At the other, more than a dozen students attend in-person classes twice a week. The rest of the campuses are all-virtual, according to the charter board.
Jack McCarthy, AppleTree’s president and chief executive, said the charter network is trying to build trust among families and staff regarding the safety of returning. He said confidence has grown over the past month.
“It is complex,” McCarthy wrote in an email. “But, as daylight extends and the days get warmer and more people are vaccinated, we believe we will see a growing sense of confidence that things are moving in the right direction.”
Small, single-site charter schools have also opted to keep their buildings closed. Roots Public Charter is a school of more than 100 preschool and elementary students who have no option to return to campus. More than 30 percent of Roots students are designated as homeless, one of the highest percentages in the city.
Bernida Thompson, principal and executive director at Roots, said many families and staff have lost relatives to the virus and are not ready to return. She believes virtual learning has been effective for her students and said it would be unhelpful to pivot to in-person instruction and change student routines so late in the academic year.
“It’s dangerous. It’s a deadly, deadly disease. . . . It is nothing to play with,” Thompson said. “We are all on the same accord about that.”
In August, Richard Wright Public Charter School for Journalism and Media Arts — which serves around 300 eighth- through 12th-graders — was one of the few charter schools to start the academic year in-person. About 30 percent of its students learned in classrooms with teachers at least two days a week. But when case numbers increased, the school switched to all virtual in November and never reopened, according to Marco Clark, Richard Wright’s chief executive.
School leaders decided that the need to stop and restart in-person classes — and impose quarantines — if coronavirus cases emerged would be detrimental to students. Clark said the school is working toward full-time in-person instruction in the fall. The entire staff has been vaccinated, he said, and school leaders are working on educating parents and students so they also get inoculated.
“What I’m hearing from families in harmony is that they are excited to go back in the fall,” Clark said. “That up and down is just not fair to students.”
Cameron Poles, father of a fourth-grader at Roots, said his daughter’s writing skills have improved during virtual learning even though she misses her friends. But Poles agrees with the school’s decision to remain closed until the fall, because so many families are still hesitant.
“If I feel like the vaccines are working and there are not tremendous side effects, then yes, I’ll be ready to get her back in the fall,” he said. “I don’t want to put the teachers in jeopardy. My personal slant is to always err on the side of health.”
Thompson said that Roots is a close community and that teachers are in close contact with all students, meeting their needs outside of the school building. And she feels confident they are learning.
“Why would you say you can’t learn well unless you go into the school building?” Thompson said. “Like the school building has some magical crystal ball that can make you learn.”