But council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) said he plans to introduce legislation Tuesday to keep the school open and says the city failed to properly invest in the campus in the LeDroit Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington. He said the city should devote more resources to the school and give the 150 students a chance to succeed.

White introduced the legislation on an emergency basis, which means it would immediately go into effect if passed. Unlike most D.C. laws, it does not require congressional review. Emergency legislation expires in 90 days, and if the council wants to make the measure permanent, it would need to pass standard legislation.

While White’s legislation calls for the school to remain open only through the 2020-2021 academic year, he said he hopes the campus — known as Washington Met — operates indefinitely. The school largely serves students who struggled with academics or behavior in traditional academic settings.

“It was clear that there was no interest in the students and school succeeding,” White said. “We have to give the students and school an opportunity — a real opportunity — to thrive. This school is the last hope for so many students.”

The measure, which would require approval from eight of the 12 sitting council members, faces an uncertain future. Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), who is chair of the education committee, said the council’s attorneys are examining the legality of the legislation. He said it is “highly unlikely” he would support the bill.

“It poses a lot of questions for me,” Grosso said. “Is this how we are going to operate as a council? How will we pay for this?” He also asked whether the council would take similar action when charter schools are slated to close.

White said the council’s role is to serve as a check on the mayor and said he believes the legislation is legal.

White is still wrangling support from his colleagues. Council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) have said they oppose closing the school. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said in a statement he does not believe it’s “a good idea to overrule the Chancellor in this case.” Most council members have not indicated how they would vote.

The effort drew immediate support from the Washington Teachers’ Union, which has been advocating to keep the school open. Elizabeth Davis, president of the union, said the city should invest more resources in Washington Met.

Ferebee first proposed closing the school in November. Students and teachers pressed D.C. leaders to keep the school open.