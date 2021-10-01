Under the legislation, which was still being modified Friday, students under 12 who are ineligible for a coronavirus vaccine would be allowed to remain home if they live with someone who is immunocompromised. It would also allow any student to participate in virtual learning if their doctors recommend that they remain home because they have a health condition that would put them at higher risk for complications if they contract the virus. It would apply to both the traditional public and charter sectors, according to a draft of the bill.