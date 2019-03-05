Lewis D. Ferebee won unanimous support Tuesday from the D.C. Council to be the District’s schools chancellor. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Lewis D. Ferebee was confirmed Tuesday as chancellor of the District’s public schools, receiving a vote of support from each of the 13 D.C. Council members.

The vote arrived three months after Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) nominated the former Indianapolis schools superintendent to lead the District’s 49,000-student system. It came nearly two months after Ferebee moved to D.C. to serve as the city’s acting chancellor.

And the unanimous vote came on the heels of some council members expressing reservations about the nominee and vowing to conduct a rigorous confirmation process.

“I thank Mayor Bowser for nominating me to serve as Chancellor and the community for welcoming me to the District,” Ferebee said in a statement. “I am also grateful for our partners on the DC Council for their support. Together, we will lead [D.C. Public Schools] into its next phase of excellence.”

Ferebee, who is 44 and will earn a base salary of $280,000, is the city’s sixth permanent school leader since 2000. He arrives at a fraught moment in the history of D.C. schools, with the system emerging from more than a year marked by controversy. The city continues to struggle with a wide achievement gap between more affluent students and those from low-income families.

Ferebee’s predecessor was forced to resign amid scandal last year, leaving the school system without a permanent leader for more than a year.

Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), who chairs the education committee, cited the dire need for a permanent leader as a reason why his colleagues should rally behind Ferebee.

“As policy makers and leaders, we have that responsibility to bring that stability, and not create more instability,” Grosso said from the dais Tuesday.

