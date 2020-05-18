If the spending plan is approved by the D.C. Council, the city’s $8.5 billion local budget would include $1.92 billion to public schools in fiscal year 2021 — an increase from $1.81 billion in the current fiscal year, officials said.

Education is the city’s largest expenditure. That amounts to around $11,300 in base spending for each of the nearly 100,000 student in the city’s traditional public and charter sectors. Students who have special education needs or who are considered at-risk receive additional funding.

The overall city budget, including federal funding, is $16.7 billion. Federal funding will bolster the city’s local education spending, which includes additional federal aid this fiscal year as part of Congress’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The budget proposal arrives as the District’s economy has grinded to a halt. The city is projected to lose $700 million in revenue in fiscal year 2021 alone. This marks the first budget in a decade where local revenue have not increased, and city officials are forced to scale back spending rather than increase it.

City officials said they addressed a revenue shortfall for the upcoming budget with roughly $500 million in reserves and surpluses and $166 million in reductions to agency budgets, mostly through the spending freeze.

Public school system teachers would still receive salary step increases, largely based on how many years they have been working, but would not receive cost-of-living or benefit increases. Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee told teachers last week that they could still receive academic bonuses this academic year based on the outcome of their teacher evaluations. The school system’s teachers are operating with a lapsed union contract, and the school system is negotiating a new contract with the Washington Teachers’ Union.

The mayor’s budget proposal also answers lingering questions about improving and building new schools. Bowser pledged $58 million to open a new Foxhall elementary school to alleviate overcrowding in Ward 3. She plans to move the new Bard High School Early College to a permanent location at the original Malcolm X Elementary — a shuttered campus in Southeast Washington — and allocate $80 million to the facility.

The closed Spingarn High School in Northeast Washington would be home to the D.C. Infrastructure Academy. Excel Academy Public School will remain permanently at its current location at the old Birney building in Southeast Washington, which the city owns but also leases out to charter schools.

Bowser’s proposal would potentially give charter school operators the option to lease the closed Wilkinson Elementary in Southeast Washington.

The mayor’s budget also allocates an additional $1.5 million for mental health services in schools and $6 million for student technology. The switch to distance learning highlighted the technology disparities in the city, with the chancellor estimating that a third of students lack the tools to participate in virtual learning.

Following the city’s education budget formula, students who are considered at-risk — which means they are homeless, recipients of welfare or food stamps, or are more than a year behind in high school — will each receive more than $2,000 in local education funding. Nearly 50 percent of the District’s students are considered at-risk. Special education students will also receive additional funding.

Funding for the city’s landmark Summer Youth Employment Program — which was founded by former mayor Marion S. Barry and uses city funds to connect youth between the ages of 14 to 24 with summer jobs — will remain intact this summer. Bowser is expected to provide more details Friday about how the program will operate during the health emergency.

But to highlight how the city would be making spending trims across the budget, including during the current fiscal year, officials said the end-of-summer celebration event for the employment program would be canceled.

The budget proposal leaves many questions unanswered, including how spending will change under new health guidelines.

It’s uncertain if schools will be responsible for purchasing some personal protective equipment out of their own budgets. But city officials said they hope federal aid would help cover these extra costs for city agencies.

Its also unclear what individual school budgets in the traditional school system will look like. School budgets are based on enrollment and many schools have struggled with enrollment in recent years, especially in Wards 7 and 8, the swaths of the city with the highest concentrations of poverty.

Teachers have said they feel hamstrung, with declining enrollment leaving them with less funding and inadequate resources to serve their students and attract new ones. Smaller schools are more expensive to operate and, with the opening of new campuses in the traditional public and charter sectors, the city has an increasing number of campuses with many vacant seats. A total of 38 high schools educate nearly 20,000 students in the traditional and charter sectors.

