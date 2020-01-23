The announcement about the school’s fate — widely known as Washington Met — came an hour before students were scheduled to protest in front of their school in the LeDroit Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

Ferebee said in an interview that Washington Met students would be better served at the city’s other campuses, many of which have more robust career education options. He said the school had poor academic results, and he could not allow students to remain there.

“I do not feel comfortable that this is the best place for students,” Ferebee said. “We cannot allow students to have another year in a place that has those types of outcomes.”

Washington Met is an alternative school that serves middle and high school students who, in most cases, struggled with academics or behavior.

Ferebee proposed in November closing the school. He cited low enrollment, dismal attendance and poor academic outcomes. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has signed off on the decision, Ferebee said.

Students and teachers said Ferebee’s characterizations of the school did not tell the whole story. They said they felt the city set them up to fail by providing inadequate resources and staffing. The school building was among the city’s only high schools in the traditional public school system that did not receive an influx of cash for modernization.

Employees from the school system’s central office delivered the news to Washington Met staff and students Thursday morning. Teachers said they feared what the closure would mean for their livelihoods.

Brian Morrison, a history teacher, said he is not persuaded the city has effective education plans for students with the greatest needs — students such as those at Washington Met.

“The real measure will be what happens to our students next year,” Morrison said. “How are we going to help the kids who have the greatest challenges? What happened at Washington Met is symptomatic of much larger problems.”

The chancellor said the school had ample resources.

“There is always room for improvement,” he said. “Has there been sufficient support there? Absolutely.”

Ferebee said they are focused on ensuring the 150 Washington Met students have a smooth transition to other schools in the upcoming academic year. The school system promised to have staff members specializing in school placement meet one-on-one with every student.

The city has three other alternative high schools. Washington Met has the only classes for middle-schoolers who have been identified as possibly benefiting from an alternative school. The charter sector has two alternative middle schools.

Washington Met opened in 2008 and moved to its current location near Howard University in 2016.

A spokesman for Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn said the District does not yet know what it will do with the building. He said keeping it in the school system’s inventory is one option.