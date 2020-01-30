“After exhausting all investigative avenues, the U.S. Attorney’s Office found that there was insufficient probable cause to establish that an offense occurred or to make an arrest,” the D.C. police department said in a statement.

Cases that are closed can be reopened if new evidence emerges.

AD

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said the office had no comment and does not comment on the status of investigations.

AD

But parents — who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect the identities of their children — said they feel prosecutors ignored overwhelming evidence that should have led to an arrest. They said they did not believe the assigned legal team was equipped to handle a case with young victims of sexual abuse. They vowed to continue pursuing criminal charges against the suspect.

The D.C. police department’s statement that there is insufficient cause to make an arrest was first reported by the Daily Beast.

AD

Investigations involving victims who are toddlers can take longer and be more complicated because the young victims may struggle to communicate what occurred.

In April, a group of parents sued the preschool at Washington Hebrew Congregation alleging the school ignored warning signs while the teacher took 3- and 4-year-old boys and girls to remote areas on campus and sexually abused them.

AD

Because the teacher was not criminally charged or listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, The Washington Post is not naming him. Attorneys for the teacher issued a statement Thursday evening proclaiming his innocence and saying he “had been forced to endure the nightmare of being accused of and investigated for crimes he did not commit.”

AD

The lawsuit is ongoing. Deborah “DJ” Schneider Jensen — the director of the preschool at the time of the alleged abuse — is named in the lawsuit and was placed on administrative leave in April. She has since left the school.

Washington Hebrew did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine is also investigating the preschool.

The D.C. attorney general’s office has criminal authority over the District’s child-care licensing regulations. The office also enforces the city’s mandatory reporting laws, which state that school officials, teachers and other workers who care for children are legally obligated to report suspicions of sexual abuse to government officials. The attorney general’s office has declined to specify the nature of its investigation.

AD

AD

The District’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education also investigated Washington Hebrew Congregation and concluded the preschool failed to ensure the safety of children under its care, failed to properly supervise children and failed to comply with reporting requirements.

The agency, which oversees the District’s early-childhood development centers, also said the school violated rules that children must not be left alone with just one adult. And, it found, the school’s director dismissed complaints by staff members about their colleague disappearing with children for periods of time and told staff that anyone who complained about the person would be reprimanded.