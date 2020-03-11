“Instructional contingency plans are underway that will allow meaningful, relevant learning to take place in the event that schools are closed for an extended period of time,” Ferebee wrote. “We are developing resources for every grade level in grades PK-8 and for each graduation requirement course for grades 9-12.”
The letter does not detail how lessons would continue if campuses are closed but indicated there would be academic resources for students both online and offline.
On Tuesday evening, Fairfax County in Northern Virginia announced that all of its schools would also close Monday for a “staff development day/student holiday.” Superintendent Scott Brabrand told families that teachers would undergo training on how to conduct classes online.
The D.C. public school system has not had widespread closures as a result of the coronavirus. Last Monday, School Without Walls High School in Northwest Washington closed for the day for a deep cleaning after city officials determined a staff member had close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.
Two charter schools also closed for cleaning that day.
Richard Wright Public Charter School in Southeast Washington announced it would close Thursday and Friday for a deep cleaning. The school said it will still provide lunch to students who need it between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. those days.
Nearly 50 percent of the District’s 100,000 public schoolchildren attend one of more than 120 charter schools. It is unclear if any charter schools will close Monday for professional development, but Tomeika Bowden, spokeswoman for the D.C. Public Charter School Board, said schools will be in contact with families as plans develop.