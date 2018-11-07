Excel Academy Public School, a charter school for girls that had been shut down for poor performance, reopened in Southeast as a traditional public school. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

Enrollment increased 2 percent this school year in the District’s traditional public school system, outpacing growth in the robust charter school sector, which educates nearly half of the city’s public school students.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education released the annual enrollment numbers Wednesday, announcing nearly 1,500 additional students total in the traditional public and charter sectors. Charters — despite the closure of several schools — recorded a 1 percent increase in enrollment, boosting charter enrollment to 43,958 students.

The District has 92,994 students total in traditional and charter schools.

The increase marks a decade of consecutive enrollment growth in the city’s schools, reflecting the District’s population boom.

“Families continue to choose our public schools because they see the tremendous gains we’ve made over the last decade, and they understand that we are committed to continuous improvement,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said in a statement.

The superintendent’s numbers are considered unofficial. D.C. Public Schools and charter schools submitted enrollment figures to the superintendent, and that office will work with outside firms to audit them over the next few months.

The numbers are not expected to shift significantly.

A notable portion of D.C. Public Schools’ enrollment bump came from the reopening of Excel Academy Public School. Formerly an all-girls charter school, it was shut down for low performance but reopened this fall as part of the traditional public school system with 469 students.

Amanda Alexander, the interim schools chancellor, also celebrated 12 percent growth in the school system’s middle-school population.

Middle school has marked an inflection point for the city, with families often leaving for charters or other options. Kelly Miller Middle in Northeast Washington reported a 24 percent increase, while Hardy Middle School in Northwest grew by 15 percent. The Hardy increase could be attributed to redistricting, which sent many students originally zoned for Alice Deal Middle to Hardy this year.

The big increases at a handful of schools suggest the school system experienced enrollment drops on other campuses. The school system did not release numbers for each school, but it has experienced persistent enrollment decreases at some neighborhood high schools in recent years.

Last year, the traditional public school system saw a slight decline in enrollment — the first in six years — even as the charter sector posted a 4.5 percent gain.

This year, charter school enrollment still grew, albeit at a slower pace.

Mary Filardo, executive director of the 21st Century School Fund — an education advocacy organization — said the slowing of the charter sector’s growth is good news for the city. After rapid growth for so long, she said a slowdown was inevitable.

“It was growing too fast and was an unstabilizing piece,” Filardo said. “Opening new schools destabilizes others.”

Despite the closing of some charter schools, others added grades. Washington Leadership Academy and DC International School added 11th grades, contributing to the sector’s growing high school population. (The charter sector saw a decline in 10th-graders.) The sector also opened three schools, with nearly 500 students total enrolling in them.

Charters also had an increase in adult learners, with a 4.8 percent rise in students attending charter schools serving students over age 18.

Scott Pearson, executive director of the District’s Public Charter School Board, tweeted that the sector’s slowing growth reflects the charter board holding low-performing schools accountable.

“It’s about quality and choice, not numbers,” Pearson wrote.

Despite growth in recent years, enrollment in city-run schools remains far below its peak. In the 1960s, about 150,000 students attended D.C. schools.

By 1995, enrollment plummeted to about 80,000, and Congress passed the D.C. School Reform Act, paving the way for charter schools.

Charter schools grew rapidly, as traditional public schools declined. D.C. Public Schools reached its lowest enrollment in 2010 with 45,000 students. Since then, enrollment has increased.