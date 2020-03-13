Charter schools are publicly funded and privately operated and have more autonomy to decide when they will open or close.

AD

The mayor said teachers and staff would report to work on Monday so they can plan for students to continue to learn during the extended closure.

AD

A spring break that was previously scheduled for late April has been rescheduled to begin March 17. Remote learning will begin March 23.

A large portion of the District’s traditional public and charter students qualify for free and reduced lunches and Bowser said that the city would provide meals to students at designated sites during the closure between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Live updates: Coronavirus closes schools, Maryland bans large gatherings while shutdown expands

The District’s announcement came a day after Maryland announced it would close all public schools in the state. Loudoun County also said it would close schools.

AD

The closure of the school system leaves officials scrambling to figure out how to continue educating students remotely for an extended period. The already difficult undertaking is complicated by the many District students who lack computers and reliable access to the Internet.

AD

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee has said teachers will be preparing to provide learning resources to students both offline and online.

Raymond Weeden, executive director of Thurgood Marshall Academy Public Charter School in Southeast Washington, said he is considering purchasing mobile hotspot devices for some of his students so they can access learning materials online. He is also looking into setting up a larger WiFi network near a public housing complex where many of his students live so they can log on and use online materials.

AD

Weeden estimates a third of his students lack reliable Internet and said it is his responsibility to ensure they receive an education during the closure — no matter the cost.