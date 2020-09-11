More than a week into the all-virtual start to the academic year, 77,000 students have enrolled in the District’s traditional public and charter schools. Kihn said 22,000 students have started the enrollment process but have not yet completed it.

Last academic year, the traditional public and charter schools had nearly 99,000 students enrolled — which includes adult learners — and was anticipating an enrollment boost this year. By this time last year, 89,000 students had enrolled.

Students need to attend class to be considered officially enrolled, and Kihn said all 77,000 students have logged into their remote classes at least once since schools began on Aug. 31.

Some students who are not enrolled may have attended classes, but Kihn said they do not yet know how many students fall into that category.

“It’s just a very different year for enrollment, and it’s lagging from where we would want to see it,” Kihn said.

The deputy mayor stressed in an interview Friday that all eight wards are experiencing enrollment declines and it is too early to determine what the final numbers will be. While prekindergarten enrollment is down across the city, he said he does not suspect that families fleeing public schools during virtual learning is the main driver of the declines.

Instead, many of the unenrolled families the city has contacted said they were confused by the process, according to Kihn. Typically, families can submit re-enrollment forms — which includes documents to verify their D.C. residence — when they drop off or pick up their children on campuses. But this year, much of the process has moved online and parents need to scan or take pictures of their documents to verify their residences. Parents can also go to their children’s schools to enroll them.

Districts across the country have reported declines in kindergarten enrollment as frustrated parents decided that remote learning was not working for these young learners. The District did not provide preliminary grade-by-grade enrollment data.

“I am trying to refrain from speculating. . . . We are not seeing differences between wards,” Kihn said. “The folks we are targeting are ones that we know we had on our rolls our last year.

Kihn said there are promising signs that enrollment will pick up. Between Sept. 8 and 9, the city saw a 15 percent increase in enrollment numbers. City employees are now phone banking to reach unenrolled parents. Some charter campuses have made home visits with computers and hot spots to enroll families, and the school system is looking into that tactic as well.

Every year the city completes its official enrollment count on Oct. 5, anticipating that many students do not enroll until after the academic year has started. School funding is tied to enrollment, and if the city does not bring its number up it could lose money to spend on education.

Having precise enrollment numbers is also critical to ensuring the city has enough specialized staff and services to serve its students.

Kihn said it is too early to determine if budget declines will occur and is not yet thinking of potential layoffs or staff changes.