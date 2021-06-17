After Bowser’s announcement, many parents took to social media, frustrated about the last-minute announcement. They said while they support the holiday, they are struggling with child care and have disappointed children who are missing some of the last days of school. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) tweeted that he needs to figure out how to “break it” to his young daughter that her prekindergarten promotion ceremony would be canceled. He said he has heard from parents trying to figure out child care and had reached out to the chancellor.