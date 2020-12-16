Student cases at two schools were detected through an asymptomatic-testing program launched last week that tests children every 10 days, even if they appear well. Students began receiving their test results this week.

More than 900 students are enrolled in the in-person program at nearly 70 campuses, with attendance hovering between 50 and 60 percent each day.

Four of the sites that closed — Key, Powell and Dorothy Heights elementary schools and the Leckie Education Campus — each had one classroom with fewer than 11 students operating in the building. A single case on each campus shut down the programs, resulting in students and staff quarantining for 14 days.

The school system is grouping students and staff in the same class each day, so that if someone contracts the virus, the city can shut down the classroom for two weeks instead of closing the entire school. Garrison Elementary in Northwest Washington had three classrooms and a case reported in each class, and the entire school shut down.

In all, six students and 19 staff members who were on traditional public school campuses have tested positive, forcing more than 45 students and 28 staff members to quarantine, according to city data. Many staff members who tested positive reported to school buildings with no student programming.

“Since in-person classroom cohorts must quarantine for 14 days, we are suspending CARE classroom programming through the end of the year,” read a Monday letter to Garrison families.

Students can continue their studies from home. The CARE classrooms will resume in-person instruction on Jan. 4.

The school system has been opening additional school buildings each week, and some of the students who tested positive probably were infected before they began in-person learning, according to education officials.

But the school system does not view this as a failure. With parent permission, students are clear for testing on campus once every 10 days under the asymptomatic-testing pilot program. The tests go to labs and students have the same wait time for results as any other resident taking a coronavirus test at a public site, which is often between two and four days. Students are allowed to remain in their classrooms while they wait for test results.

Teachers and students who report to campus with symptoms are given a rapid test on campus and placed in an isolation room.

The District’s health department did not respond to emails about contact tracing in schools.

Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said in a statement that he thinks the safeguards in schools — mask mandates, social distancing, small class sizes and upgraded air filters — were effective. Even though asymptomatic students were present in classrooms, the school system thinks the safeguards prevented the virus from spreading, though it is still too soon to know for sure.

“Our response to the presence of individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has proven DCPS’ health and safety protocols are working,” Ferebee said in a statement. “The at-school asymptomatic convenience testing pilot, which is just about a week underway, will inform public health data and help guide DCPS on the path to reopen more schools and welcome back additional students this winter.”

Across the country, school districts are taking different approaches to testing. New York City, for example, frequently tests a random selection of students at schools to monitor how school infection rates compare to city infection rates.

Friendship Public Charter School in the District, which is educating a few hundred students in person, is testing students every two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that schools consider a testing strategy if their jurisdictions have enough tests, particularly at schools serving populations disproportionately affected by the virus.

Studies exploring how children spread the disease have come to different conclusions, but Aaron Milstone, pediatric infectious-disease physician at Johns Hopkins University, said communities should assume that children spread the virus the same way adults do. Masks, social distancing and other safeguards are critical in any reopening plan, he said.

The latest D.C. school virus data represents the first batch of student testing, and Milstone cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from tests taken at a single point of time — especially if it is the first time widespread testing is occurring. He said students, for example, who tested positive over the summer could still be testing positive even though they are no longer contagious. This data alone, he said, is not enough to determine whether schools are contributing to the spread of the virus in the District.

“It’s hard to assess a single point of time,” Milstone said.

Staff reporting to work in-person are expected to receive tests in the mail this week that they can administer to themselves in person as part of the pilot program.