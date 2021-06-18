“We also recognize that there is still more work to do — especially in a time when we are seeing across the country an effort to minimize and eliminate discussions on systemic racism,” Ferebee said. “So we will continue to elevate this work through anti-racist principles and also in our policy review. We are looking at areas such as grading, discipline, attendance — whenever we see outcomes that are along the lines of racial disparities, we want to be at the forefront of rethinking and reimagining what is possible.”