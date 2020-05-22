The school year will begin Aug. 31, city officials said, but they are still unsure whether it will be in person or remote. If there is some in-person learning, parents should expect modified schedules, with students attending school in-person some days and remotely on others. Any in-person learning is dependent on the city entering Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

Education officials did not say exactly what those hybrid schedules would look like, but they said they are surveying families to understand what they would prefer.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) stressed that the city is tracking the virus closely but cannot yet give parents the definitive answers they are seeking.



“We are following how this virus is moving around this city and our ability to contain it and how well we can open slowly,” Bowser said. “We can do some things that we haven’t been able to do in the last two months, but we can’t go crazy.”

The plan to bring back students in third, sixth and ninth grades is designed to help stem learning losses for students at critical points in their education, officials have said. The program, which is being described as a “summer bridge” program, will be optional, but the school system will be able to accommodate all 11,500 students in those grade levels, Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said Friday. Ferebee said the district is looking at Aug. 10 as a potential start date.

Schools across the country have been shuttered since early spring, when the novel coronavirus started to spread across the United States. School districts across the country are considering similar plans to bring some students back early, said Michael Casserly, executive director of the Council of the Great City Schools, a coalition of large, urban school districts.

Bowser spent the bulk of her daily briefing Friday on education, hinting at what the coming months would look like for parents and children in the nation’s capital.

Remote summer school will take place between June 22 and July 24, with specialized programming for English Language Learners and students who have special-education needs.

The beloved Summer Youth Employment Program, which funds summer jobs for youth ages 14 to 24, will go on, but most of the jobs will go virtual. The Department of Parks and Recreation said it will provide 5,000 children supplies and activities to have remote summer camp at home. If the city enters Phase 2 of the reopening plan, camp will switch to in-person, serving 3,200 students across 27 sites. There would be 10 children per site, officials said, with three two-week camp sessions.

Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn and Ferebee said that students have lost some of their academic gains during the campus closures. Kihn said the city is looking into giving students no-stakes diagnostic exams at the beginning of the next academic year to see where students stand.

Ferebee said the school system was also exploring Saturday school options and providing students extra instruction time during the regular school week.

