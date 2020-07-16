That was the plan as late as Wednesday evening, city officials confirmed. But in the hour before the scheduled news conference, officials switched the location from an elementary school to a different government building and said plans had changed. And when the city finally made its announcement Thursday morning, the city added a big caveat — and a lot of uncertainty: The health department will announce on July 31 whether schools will even be allowed to reopen in the fall, or if schools will need to go all-virtual.

The contingency arrived the day after the city announced that a key transmission rate metric — the number of people a new patient is likely to infect — rose to alarming levels for the first time since late April. It also comes the day after neighboring Prince George’s County, home to many of the city’s public school teachers and government workers, announced that it would go all virtual in the fall.

The confusion around D.C.’s announcement comes as urban districts across the region and country scrap plans to bring students back to class. And it underscores just how complicated it can be to plan a school year around a virus whose dangerous path is uncertain. The academic year is scheduled to begin in the District on Aug. 31.

Officials also announced Thursday that students will not return to campus on Aug. 10 for an eight-day summer bridge program as hoped. Instead, that program will be virtual.

Top education officials said in an interview Wednesday evening that they are attempting to get students safely in classrooms as much as possible in the fall. If they do go back to classrooms, families will still have the opportunity to go all virtual.

Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn said the city is considering the health risks for students and teachers. And, he said, there are other risks to weigh: Children are leaving their homes anyway, congregating around the city; they need an anchor, a safe place to go, even if it is just once a week.

“We know that schools are vital to children,” Kihn said. “We know that children need to be in schools to mitigate their learning loss.”

The Washington Teachers’ Union has already pushed back at the prospect of returning to school in the fall. This month, tensions brewed after the D.C. school system sent staff a memo asking them to declare — and sign — whether they plan to return to school in the fall or stay home. The teachers union told its members not to sign the form.

At a marathon State Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, dozens of teachers testified, and most said they did not want to return to classrooms in the fall.

“Please do not ask me to choose between the children I love at school and the child I have not met,” said Jessica Kopas, a pregnant teacher who testified, citing a study that highlighted risks of covid-19 and pregnancy. “Please let me teach online until there is a vaccine.”

Kihn and Lewis D. Ferebee, the chancellor of the D.C. public school system, said they are not sure how many teachers they would need in classrooms, if schools do reopen with a hybrid model. A citywide parent survey found that just over 50 percent of families wanted to return to school, 25 percent were unsure and 25 percent wanted to continue full time with remote learning. Families in wards hit hardest by the virus were the least likely to want to return.

If demand for in-person learning exceeds the number of teachers willing to come back, Ferebee said, some teachers may need to apply for medical leave. It is unclear what would happen to teachers who do not qualify for leave but request not to go back to campuses. Ferebee said the city would be discussing those scenarios with the union.

“It is really important that we really get a clear picture that what the demand is for in-person instruction and make our best effort to align our staff capacity with that demand,” Ferebee said. “We are not asking teachers to take leave right now.”

The traditional public school system educates just over 50 percent of the city’s 100,000 public school students. The other students attend one of the city’s 63 charter networks. Charter schools must follow the city’s health guidelines — including having only 12 people per classroom — but have more flexibility on scheduling.

KIPP DC, the city’s largest charter network with more than 7,000 students, had said it would allow all students to return to school one day a week. But on Thursday the network changed course and said its plans are in the air.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she expects most charters to follow a similar schedule as the school system. But some charter schools have already said they will go mostly virtual. DC International — a language immersion school that serves more than 1,400 middle and high school students — said it will offer distance learning only for at least the first quarter of the academic year. Mary Shaffner, executive director of DC International, said because students focus on one of three languages, it became overly complicated to schedule students in the same small cohorts.

Shaffner said students who are considered “high priority” — including students who lack stable Internet — will be able to return to the school building some days but will still engage in distance learning, under the supervision of a paraprofessional.