D.C. public schools are increasingly graduating students who are chronically absent — a violation of city policy — according to findings of an investigation released Tuesday by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

The investigation was prompted by allegations published in a November article by WAMU and NPR that said Ballou High School in Southeast Washington gave diplomas to seniors who did not meet graduation requirements. While the WAMU-NPR article focused on Ballou, the report from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education portrays a public school system riddled by rampant absenteeism with little consequences for students. More than 11 percent of graduating D.C. Public Schools students in 2017 missed more than 50 percent of school days, according to the report.

Chronic absenteeism is an issue in public and charter schools across the city, though the report found that truancy is most severe in neighborhood schools such as Ballou.

“There is increasing incidence of students graduating despite missing a large proportion of instructional days at school,” the report states.

D.C. school policy dictates that students should fail a class if they are absent 30 times. The report found that teachers did not follow this policy, and at Ballou, teachers did not properly record absences and faced pressure to ensure that truant students graduated. At Ballou, the report found that teachers followed an unofficial practice under which students who did not complete assignments were given a score of 50 percent — instead of zero percent — boosting their overall grade averages.

Credit recovery, an initiative that allows students to retake a class they previously failed, was also improperly used at Ballou, according to the report.

“The school engaged in inappropriate or excessive use of credit recovery, including allowing students who had not yet failed courses to take credit recovery for original credit,” the report states.

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson said in an interview Tuesday that Ballou principal Yetunde Reeves, who was reassigned pending the investigation, would not be returning to lead the school.

This story will be updated throughout the day. The mayor is holding a press conference on the report findings at 11 a.m.