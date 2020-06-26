The Council’s Education Committee, co-chaired by David Grosso (I-At large), voted unanimously Thursday to eliminate the school system’s $23 million annual contract with the city’s police department. That contract pays for more than 300 unarmed private security guards, hired by a private company and managed by the police department, who are deployed in the District’s traditional public schools. Those schools serve about 52,000 students.

Under the council proposal, those officers, from a firm called Security Assurance Management Inc. (SAM), would instead be managed by the school system. Because students are unlikely to be in school full-time next academic year, the Education Committee also slashed the security contract by $7 million and directed the school system to put most of the savings into school budgets.

The full D.C. Council still needs to vote on the change when it votes on the entire fiscal 2021 budget. The Education Committee also approved the mayor’s proposed 3 percent per pupil funding increase and, among other tweaks, added $1.4 million in childhood development subsidies.

The move would mean that SAM would report to the chancellor, not the police chief, offering the district more control of the officers. But it would not affect the 98 armed and uniformed school resource officers in the District’s traditional public and charter schools, which are paid for with the police department’s budget. The Education Committee does not have control to change the school resource officer program through the budget process.

Across the country, in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, major school systems have canceled or suspended contracts with police. Others are under mounting pressure to do the same, with critics citing evidence that police lead to more children — often African American and Latino kids — getting arrested for breaking rules that should be handled by schools.

“Change is hard,” Grosso said in an interview. “Any opportunity you have, even if it’s a small step, you have to do it. The people have stood up and demanded change. I wish it could be more.”

Students with the Black Swan Academy, an after-school program that teaches community activism, have organized to speak out against police in schools, urging leaders to invest in mental health services instead. Some Black Swan Academy students and the local chapter of Black Lives Matter helped organize a protest in Southeast Washington this week calling on the city to remove police from schools.

“With police in schools, kids tend to be afraid of what might happen and often those that need the most support stop coming to school,” organizer Ceon Debose said in a statement.

But many school and community leaders do not want to remove police from school or reduce security footprints in school, and Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee has defended school resource officers in schools.

At a virtual community meeting Tuesday night, a half-dozen principals said relationships they build with security and school resource officers are key to keeping their schools safe, according to multiple people present. Principals said they need to be involved in conversations about the future of security in schools, and some said they wanted more control over the security personnel in their schools.

Eboni-Rose Thompson chairs a community group called the Ward 7 Education Council. She said she thinks the council is moving too fast.

“What I hear people saying when they say they don’t want police in schools is they are saying they don’t want young people criminalized, and no one wants that,” Thompson said in an interview. “I want them to grapple with and take it seriously and create some sort of lasting change instead of taking a vote.”

The traditional school system previously managed its own security. But that changed in 2005, when the D.C. Council approved legislation to give that power to the police department. According to a review of the legislation, the bill’s supporters argued then that violence in schools was increasingly “a result of problems that begin in District neighborhoods.”

If the measure passes, Grosso said, D.C. Public Schools could make modifications to the terms of the contract. And next year, the contract will expire and the school district will put out for a bid an entirely new contract, giving it more control over who patrols its campuses. The school system could alter security job descriptions, require different training and how security guards are hired.

D.C. Public Schools officials declined to comment.

Earlier this year, safety issues at schools in heavily Hispanic neighborhoods in Ward 4 illustrated some of the challenges that come with a contractor hiring security at schools. At a tense community meeting in January, school workers said the effects of Latin American gang violence in the communities was seeping into schools. They said the students, many of whom were recent immigrants from Central America, mistrusted police. They said the security guards did not speak Spanish either, and they were in desperate need of more Spanish-speaking mental health workers.

Patrick Davis, chief operating officer for D.C. Public Schools, said in a February interview that the school system was working with SAM to hire more Spanish-speaking security guards for the upcoming academic year.

“We view the security guards as an important part of the school culture,” Davis said at the time.

In interviews, parents said that they want to keep their school resource officers but do not believe they need to have their weapons visible at school.

Nicole Johnson-Douglas said her 6-year-old son wants to be a police officer; he frequently visits and questions the school resource officer assigned to his charter school in Southeast Washington. (School resource officers are assigned to mulitiple schools.)

She said when she received an alert for a nearby shooting, she called the local precinct, and the school resource officer quickly contacted her and assured her the school was safe.

But Johnson-Douglas’s 20-year-old godson, whom she helped raise, has a different reaction to police around his school building. He attended Dunbar High in Northwest Washington and would run in the opposite direction when school was dismissed and he saw police officers outside telling students to go home. He had better relationships with the security guards who direct students after school, and often chatted with them before heading home.

