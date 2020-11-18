Sure, there were temperature checks, child-sized masks with cartoon characters and staggered arrival times. But there also were students in winter jackets awash with the typical first day of school excitement that they missed in August.

One other difference: Teachers weren’t there.

The students returning to school buildings — most of whom are homeless, speak English as a second language or have special education needs — will continue with virtual learning in their classrooms under the supervision of nonteaching staff. Their teachers will teach them from home.

More than 400 elementary students returned to school buildings across 25 campuses, marking the first time since March 13 that a child in the D.C. Public Schools system has entered a school building for a day of learning.

“I’m ready,” said 8-year-old Jonathan Escobar Cruz, wearing a mask with the FC Barcelona soccer team logo, and the first student to arrive at Bancroft Elementary to receive his temperature check. “I’m excited to see my friends.”

It’s a small portion of the 21,000 elementary students that the school system had hoped to bring back to classrooms this month. And it’s an even smaller portion of the 50,000 students that the public school system serves.

Still this was a notable day for the public school system in the nation’s capital. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has been trying since the summer to reopen school buildings. But her plans have been met with backlash and skepticism from teachers, parents and principals. The city, which has been in contentious negotiations with the teachers' union, was unable to find a way to bring teachers back this month.

This wasn’t the plan Bowser wanted, but school buildings did reopen, even as the city’s coronavirus rates are rising and the surrounding region’s school districts have retreated from more expansive in-person learning plans.

Students will be in a school building most days. They’ll be able to socialize with friends at recess. An adult in the classroom can help log them into their classes and keep them on track during independent work. And parents can return to work.

Jonathan’s mother, Nora Celina Cruz, said she doesn’t feel entirely comfortable sending her son back to school during a pandemic, but she speaks little English and so has been unable to help her son as much as he needs. This is the best option for her son, she said.

“He is really frustrated at home,” she said in Spanish.

The 25 school buildings will each open between one and five classrooms, with each room serving between six and 11 students depending on the grade level.

It was an expensive undertaking to open these buildings. Multiple health-care works are assigned to each building, taking temperatures of students and staff as they enter. Workers are trained to administer rapid coronavirus tests if any one presents with symptoms during the school day. An isolation room is equipped with long tables and plastic dividers for those with symptoms.

Every room in use is expected to have upgraded air filters and a portable air filtration system, which cost $650 a piece.

Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee and the teachers have tentatively agreed to a checklist of safety standards, which each school building must meet to reopen. The school system said all 25 schools meet these safety standards. Last week, the city announced that it planned to reopen 35 schools. Many schools could not reopen because of staffing issues, though the buildings met safety standards, according to a school system spokeswoman.

As part of the reopening process, parents, union representatives and school staff are expected to walk through buildings to verify that safety standards have been met. Parents and union members say that there are still some schools aiming to reopen soon that have outstanding building issues waiting to be addressed.

The supervised classrooms — which the city has dubbed CARE classrooms — are staffed with existing school support staff or after-school program employees. All staff are volunteering to return, according to the school system.

At Bancroft Elementary, for example, three people — two college students and an artist who are employed by the after-school program — are supervising the three CARE classrooms. The school expects to open more classrooms in the coming weeks, according to Morales. School administrators will also be in the building each day.

Morales said 33 children had accepted slots for in-person teaching before the city abandoned those plans and shifted exclusively to CARE classrooms. Eleven of these students later accepted slots in a CARE classrooms.

Other students — who speak English as a second language, have special education needs or come from low-income families — filled the remaining seats. Bancroft opened below capacity Wednesday. Morales said some students still need to get their childhood vaccines before they are permitted to return, and she expects them to do so in the coming days.

“A lot of our families have been getting eviction notices,” Morales said. “They need to get back to work.”

To open these 25 buildings, the city will close the campuses’ playgrounds to the community during school hours. Morales said this is a necessary community sacrifice to ensure these students — who are the most vulnerable for academic loss and whose communities have been hit hardest by the virus — are safe.

One Bancroft fifth grader’s mother goes to work early so he needed to manage the morning on his own. Morales said the child has been late to outdoor weekend programs Bancroft offers, so the school registrar called him Wednesday morning reminding him to get up and go to school.

Just before 10 a.m., after the other students had entered their classrooms, the boy sprinted with his book bag falling off his shoulder, down the block toward the school building.