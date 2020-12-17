Washington Teachers’ Union President Elizabeth Davis has signed the latest deal, according to a copy of the agreement obtained Thursday by The Post. This is the first time she has put her signature on an agreement.



A spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the city is reviewing the agreement, but has not yet signed onto it.

Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee has said school buildings will reopen for in-person learning in February. The school system abandoned plans to bring thousands of students back last month because it didn’t have sufficient staffing.

The school system does not need a deal to reopen schools for in-person learning, but a signed agreement would pave a more viable path to reopening and make it more likely that teachers would willingly return to classrooms.

Thursday’s announcement of a potential deal comes after the city and union have reached multiple tentative agreements, only for the union to back out at the last minute.

“D.C. teachers miss our students and recognize that many have struggled to adapt to distance learning,” Davis said in announcing the deal. “Reopening our schools won’t be a return to normal; we are committed to finding ways to best support our students who have struggled the most during the pandemic.”

She added: “We must take every precaution and build trust that we’ve done all that is possible to safeguard our communities.”

Under the agreement, returning to classrooms could be required for teachers if student demand exceeds the number of teachers who volunteer to go back.

This marks a concession from the union, which had wanted in-person teaching to be optional for all their members — a demand that the chancellor has said he cannot meet. The union backed out of an agreement last month because it required teachers who did not meet government health exemptions to return to classrooms.

Under the tentative agreement, the school system would be required to share with the union data showing how many families want to return to classrooms. This is something that the union has wanted, but has not been put in previous versions of the agreement.

In November, the District began opening classrooms for students to complete their virtual learning under the supervision of nonteaching staff. More than 900 students accepted slots in these classrooms, according to the school system. But attendance hovers at just 50 to 60 percent each day, so it is unclear how many students regularly attend.

The tentative accord also outlines the safety protocols and protective items that should be in each school building before students and teachers enter. Many of these points have long been agreed upon, and the city says nearly all elementary schools are equipped with the safeguards listed in the agreement.