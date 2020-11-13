After that, teachers who do not have exemptions would need to return if student demand for in-person learning exceeds the number of teachers who volunteered to come back.

AD

Washington Teachers’ Union President Elizabeth Davis said she emailed teachers the proposed agreement Thursday to gauge their reactions and told the chancellor she would tell him if she plans to sign the agreement by Tuesday. The union will not take a formal vote.

AD

“We didn’t get everything we wanted, but I’m okay with it,” Davis said Friday morning. “And we’ll wait to see how our members feel.”

The agreement, coming after months of contentious negotiations, would not necessarily mean that schools will now reopen. Instead, it creates a more viable path to reopening and suggests that when city leaders put forth their next plan, they would likely have more teachers willing to come back to classrooms.

AD

Failed negotiations thwarted the city’s attempt to bring back 7,000 elementary students to school for in-person learning this month. Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee has said schools could not reopen as he hoped on Nov. 9 because teachers were not willing to teach in person.

The tentative accord also outlines the safety protocols and protective items that should be in each school building before students and teachers enter. Many of these points have long been agreed upon, and the city says that nearly all elementary schools are equipped with the safeguards listed in the agreement.

AD

“The language agreed to provides members of the WTU bargaining unit the ability to say “yes, I will return” or “no, I don’t feel safe” about returning to our school buildings in Term 2 and for school communities to tour their schools to verify needed improvements are in place prior to reopening,” Davis wrote in a letter to teachers Thursday evening.

AD

The union had wanted in-person teaching to be optional for everyone, a demand that the chancellor has repeatedly said he cannot meet. While the agreement represents a concession from the union, it does say the union can renegotiate some terms of the deal ahead of the third and fourth quarters of the academic year — a big win for the teachers.

While the school system abandoned plans for in-person teaching this month, 600 elementary students are expected to be the first to return to classrooms across more than 35 campuses next week. They will be taught by their teachers through distance-learning, under the supervision of nonteaching staff. The city plans to increase that number; the plan had been to host up to 14,000 students in these classrooms.

AD

The tentative deal also allows the union to renegotiate the health and safety conditions noted in the agreement for third and fourth academic quarters.

AD

“We can confirm a proposal regarding in-person staffing assignments for teachers is being considered by WTU membership,” Ferebee wrote in a statement. “Our health and safety measures are in place as we look to welcome educators back to the classroom with their students.”

Under the agreement, a group of a dozen people — including a union representative — will walk through each building to ensure it meets the agreed-upon safety conditions before reopening.