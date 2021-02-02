About 9,000 of the school system’s 52,000 students were expected to be in a school building this week. The majority of charter students, who account for more than 45 percent of the city’s public school population, are staying home. Still, Tuesday marks a long-awaited reopening day that city leaders hope will lead to more students in school buildings.

“We know our students are ready, we know our buildings are ready, we know our staff is ready, and we cannot wait to see you in the classroom,” Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee wrote in a letter last week to family and staff members.

But the first day of school during the coronavirus pandemic — pushed to Tuesday instead of Monday because of the region’s snowstorm — is clouded by virus fears and an increasingly strained relationship between the city and the Washington Teachers’ Union, whose 4,000 teachers largely oppose the return to school. About 1,800 teachers were assigned to go back to classrooms.

The teachers’ union has said that no organized sick-out or work stoppage is planned, but the school system feared that teachers could unravel the reopening plans, and requested Monday that a judge grant a temporary restraining order against the union to stop any talk of a strike.

A ruling has not been made.

A top school official sent principals a letter Monday evening, telling them they should report any staff absences to the central office by 8:30 a.m. so that they can cancel any classes before students arrive and ensure that special education students — the only students in D.C. eligible to take school buses — are not transported to school.

“Please work with your instructional superintendent should staffing shortages necessitate a need to close a classroom,” the letter reads.

Elizabeth A. Davis, president of the Washington Teachers’ Union, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second-largest teachers union, were scheduled to host a joint news conference Tuesday morning.

Students’ days will not be uniform, with every school designing its own reopening plan. In part of the city where demand was high for in-person learning, elementary students may be reporting to classrooms for only a few hours in the morning, with another group coming in the afternoon. Some students will go full-time. At the middle school and high school levels, some students may be reporting to classrooms for only a few hours each week to receive academic support or to take a technical education class in person.

The city said it spent $34 million to make buildings safer, with much of that coming from federal relief funding. School will look very different. Students will be grouped in strict cohorts of no more than 11 people, whom they will be with whenever they are in school buildings. There are mask mandates and tape around desks, an attempt to ensure that no one breaches the six-foot social-distancing rule.

With most students choosing to continue with distance learning, some teachers will be leading in-person classes, while streaming them to students at home at the same time.

Adam Severs, a first-grade teacher at Hyde-Addison Elementary in Northwest Washington, said he will be in his classroom Tuesday, even though he does not think schools should reopen yet. He said he is in a newly renovated building and thinks his school administrators have properly implemented safety measures, but he fears for his colleagues in older buildings.

He said parents of some of his students have emailed him, saying that they are praying for his safety and that their children fear he will contract the virus.

“I don’t think they should be opening their doors until community spread is at a safer level or until teachers get both their vaccine doses,” Severs said.

Most returning teachers and staff members received their first vaccine dose last week. The city put them in a priority group to get their vaccines before many other essential workers — a controversial decision, because teachers had not yet resumed in-person instruction.

Many teachers have said the city should delay reopening until school staff members receive both vaccine doses and they take full effect.

Kevin McGilly said he was “delighted” that his son foster son, Antwon, got a seat for in-person learning. Antwon is a high school student with special education needs who takes classes to prepare him to live an independent life as an adult. McGilly said he is a social teen known by everyone at school, that he had missed school and is excited to get back.

McGilly said he had been slipping behind and his reading and math skills are exactly where they were three years ago. Still, Antwon would be reporting to school for one class a half a day a week.