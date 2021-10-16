The funding will also assign a permanent substitute teacher to every school. Each day of this academic year, the 52,000-student school system requests an average of 179 substitute teachers, but only fills 121 of those requests, according to data obtained by the office of D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4). Part of the reason, according to the data, is that the city has fewer people in its substitute teacher pool. There are currently 662 substitute teachers in the pool, compared to 853 in the available group during the previous academic year.