The new positions highlight the complexities and steep costs required to operate schools during the pandemic. Positive cases in classrooms and subsequent quarantines requires more communication with families, putting extra administrative duties on educators. And frequent testing of students necessitates more staff members to watch children outside of the classroom and conduct tests.
But with a national staffing shortage in schools, the ambitious hiring goal could be a challenge, though city officials say they hope that raises for substitute teachers and well-paying jobs could help the District buck this trend.
The city will use contingency budget funds to initially pay for the hires, and then reimburse that money from the influx of federal relief funds.
“After a strong reopening, we are focused on supporting … school communities as they continue to implement robust mitigation strategies,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said in a statement.
An understaffed contact tracing team has resulted in delays of families being informed about positive cases in classrooms and has forced principals to make uninformed decisions about who was exposed to the virus and needs to quarantine, The Washington Post reported last month.
The school system plans to will double its number of in-house contact tracers to 20 people. The funding will also enable the school system to assign each school a “Covid Strategy & Logistics Coordinator” who will help with contact tracing, notifications to families, and student testing.
The city is supposed to test a random sample of 10 percent of students at every school each week. By Nov. 15, under a D.C. Council bill, the city would need to test 20 percent of students at each school. But the city has struggled to reach its asymptomatic testing goals.
Each coronavirus test that the schools conduct cost $13, far lower than the $75 to $100 for commercial PCR tests, according to city data. The District has used federal funds to pay for the tests, and officials said money has not hindered testing. But it requires a significant amount of time to collect an adequate saliva sample from each student, and there is often not enough staffing to supervise classrooms and watch the students who are pulled out for testing.
Richard Jackson, who heads the Council of School Officers, a union for mid-level leadership in the school system, said principals welcomed the news of the additional hires, but they fear it could take a long time to get these new staffers in schools since they are still waiting on open teaching positions to be filled.
“Principals are so overburdened that any additional help is going to be welcome, simply because it helps getting the work done,” Jackson said.
The funding will also assign a permanent substitute teacher to every school. Each day of this academic year, the 52,000-student school system requests an average of 179 substitute teachers, but only fills 121 of those requests, according to data obtained by the office of D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4). Part of the reason, according to the data, is that the city has fewer people in its substitute teacher pool. There are currently 662 substitute teachers in the pool, compared to 853 in the available group during the previous academic year.
In July, Myrtle Washington, president of Washington Substitute Teacher United, testified that substitute teachers in the school system are required to have a college degree and earn 15 dollars per hour. She called on the city to increase their pay.
“Do you know how much a school schedule is disrupted when substitute teachers do not show up?” Washington said. “I — we — do more than babysit.”
D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said in a letter to staff on Thursday that the school system would create financial incentives to attract more substitute teachers. He called on staff members to ask retired teachers they know to join the substitute teacher pool and said that they are getting staff who work in the school system’s headquarters to receive clearance to work in classrooms.