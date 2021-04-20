The proposal follows years of calls from many in the community to remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from the school, citing policies of the former president that pushed Black Washingtonians out of the now predominantly White neighborhood where the high school is located. Wilson is the city’s largest public high school.

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said he landed on August Wilson after more than a year of gathering community input, which included more than 2,000 nomination submissions and 6,000 responses to a survey last fall. He said August Wilson was the preferred choice among nearly all subgroups, including students, alumni and community members.

“At DCPS, where a majority of our school leaders and students, and nearly half of our teachers identify as Black, we are committed to fulfilling the efforts of social activism and ensuring that the names we call our schools reflect our values and commitment to diversity,” Ferebee said in a statement.

The renaming comes at a moment of reckoning in the nation as communities grapple with the country’s legacy of slavery and racism. Cities have removed statues honoring Confederate leaders following fiery debates and have changed school names across the country.

The discussion on renaming Woodrow Wilson High has been simmering in D.C. for years, gaining traction after a 2015 protest by Princeton University students calling to remove the name from campus buildings. Wilson had served at president of the Ivy League university. The school decided last year to remove his name from a residential college and its school of public affairs and international affairs.

The conversation in D.C. focused more on his local legacy. Community members wanted the public to acknowledge that Wilson’s policies laid the groundwork for dismantling the Black community in upper Northwest Washington.

When Wilson took office in 1913, the District had a large black population and the federal government provided these residents well-paying jobs and careers. Residents calling to change his name say Wilson impeded the progress of the District’s black population by further segregating the federal workforce by making it harder for Black residents to land public-service jobs.

“We want to educate our neighbors about what has happened in these neighborhoods,” Tim Hannapel — a 1977 Wilson High graduate and one of the founders of the D.C. History and Justice Collective, which advocated for the name change — told The Washington Post in 2019. “About what happened to these black communities.”

Other contenders floated as a new namesake of the high school included Vincent Reed, the first Black principal at Wilson and a former D.C. schools superintendent; John Wilson, the former D.C. Council chairman; former mayor Marion Barry; and Edna Jackson, the first Black teacher at Wilson High.

August Wilson’s plays are currently part of the school system’s high school curriculum, Ferebee said. Wilson, who was Black, was born in 1945 and died in 2005. He won multiple Tony Awards and Pulitzer Prizes. Among his most famous works was Fences, a 1985 play about a working class Black family living in Pittsburgh in the 1950s. The play was adapted into a movie with Denzel Washington in 2016.

The Wilson High community is not the only D.C. school community to call on the city to change its name.

In 2018, the District renamed Orr Elementary to Boone Elementary. The student body discovered that Benjamin Grayson Orr, a D.C. mayor in the 19th century, was and slave owner. The D.C. Council approved their proposal to rename the school after Lawrence E. Boone, the principal who led the school for more than two decades.