Providing the most detailed snapshot yet of how the city will attempt to help students recover from the social and academic costs of nearly a year of remote learning, Ferebee said Thursday that the school system also plans to adjust the curriculum for all students to address new academic and social needs.

The city anticipates spending $33 million on these intervention programs. Much of that will come from the $80 million in federal funding the school system is expected to receive and some will come from the yet-to-be released fiscal 2022 local budget.

Ferebee said that while schools plan to use some nonschool system staff for the additional programs, they will also rely on teachers. He said he does not anticipate needing to strike a new agreement with the Washington Teachers’ Union.

It’s unclear how much of the instruction would be in-person and how much remote, but Ferebee said it would be “blended,” with principals shaping the programs on their campuses.

“We are looking to recover and provide services for acceleration for the 2021-2022 academic year,” Ferebee said.

In all, Ferebee announced more than $121 million in broad spending plans related to fallout from the pandemic. The city plans to put $15 million toward teacher training and recruitment and $27 million toward technology for students and teachers. This would provide a computer or tablet to every student in third grade and above and one device for every three children in preschool through second grade. It would also purchase a device for every teacher.

The plan calls for $9 million to support creative learning models, including outdoor learning, during the pandemic.

Individual school budgets are based on school enrollments, which are down in many schools, so the city is allocating $15 million to ensure they do not see significant budget drops. The city experienced a 2.3 percent enrollment decline this academic year.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is expected to announce her budget for the upcoming fiscal year by the end of next month. Last year, even as the city’s budget was crippled by the health crisis, Bowser increased school spending by 3 percent for each public school student. The school system has not yet received the $80 million in federal aid and the spending plans could change after the mayor’s budget is announced.

The school system released individual school budgets Thursday, which include the amount each campus is slated to receive from stimulus funding to “accelerate learning recovery” and support mental health.

Charter students — who account for nearly 50 percent of the city’s public school population — receive the same per pupil funding allocation as students in the traditional school system. Each of the city’s 66 charter networks are also receiving federal aid and can create their own intervention plans.

The school system began offering in-person instruction to about 10,000 of its students this month, with thousands of these students, mostly older students, coming into school buildings just once a week. The city has not announced its plan for the fourth academic quarter, which begins mid-April.

At a D.C. Council hearing last week on learning loss, council members said they were frustrated that the city did not have specifics of what these tutoring and intervention programs would look like. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he was “incensed” and that school leaders should be laying out their exact plans so residents and staff know what to expect and how to plan.

By April, schools will begin identifying students for the academic support and tutoring programs. Schools will be funded for these programs based on the number of students they serve.

Mendelson has scheduled a second hearing next week to press traditional public and charter school leaders for more details.

“We are at a point in the pandemic where we can be more definitive about reopening in the summer or fall than we could have been last summer or fall,” Mendelson said. “I will look for different ways we can agitate, cajole and get them to do more planning.”

While there was relatively little local public pressure to reopen schools this winter, a large group has formed demanding that the city provide all families the option of returning to school buildings five days a week in the fall. The group — which includes charter schools, education advocacy groups and community health organizations — is also calling on the city to repurpose funding for the Summer Youth Employment Program this year to create a fifth academic quarter for high-schoolers.

The coalition also wants the city to prioritize vaccinating adult learners. They argue that these learners are typically front-line workers with children in public schools and that vaccinating them could make them more likely to send their children back to school.

Maria Gomez, president of Mary’s Center — a community health center in the Washington-region serving mostly low-income immigrant families — joined the coalition and said the students who visit her clinics need to return to school. She said more children are suffering from malnutrition because they are not receiving the nutritionally balanced meals at schools. She said the centers are also seeing more depressed young people.

The immigrant population that Mary’s Center serves has been more reluctant to return to school buildings than their White peers; Gomez called on city leaders to plan early and give people better information.