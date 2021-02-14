But White wasn’t ready. She wanted to continue with her second job as a cosmetology teacher at Ballou STAY, an alternative school for students who struggled in mainstream classrooms to receive high school diplomas and vocational degrees. White became a mother to many young women in her classrooms, teaching some how to be mothers themselves — and, of course, she taught them how to complete her signature finger-wave hairstyle.

On Feb. 6, White died of complications from covid-19. She was 62.

AD

AD

“I wanted her to retire, to kick her feet up,” her son said. “But she saw this as her mission. She wanted to give these girls an opportunity — to really sit in these girls’ faces and really guide them through life. That was her drive.”

Although officials do not believe White contracted the coronavirus in school, the Washington Teachers’ Union said her death underscores what it views as the perils faced by school staff returning to classrooms. In the wake of her death, the union has filed a grievance with the city’s labor board, charging safety and reporting violations at Ballou STAY.

D.C. Public Schools has said protocols were followed. White informed the school on Jan. 11 that she needed to quarantine because a personal contact had contracted the virus, potentially exposing her. Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, people in contact with someone who was potentially exposed do not need to quarantine.

AD

AD

Spokeswoman Elizabeth Bartolomeo said the school learned on Jan. 21 that White tested positive for the virus, which then prompted Ballou STAY to inform the school community that someone in the building had tested positive. By that time, it had already been 10 days, and Bartolomeo said no one else at the school had tested positive, and no one else needed to quarantine.

The school system says it informs school communities whenever someone who had been on campus for an extended time tests positive for the virus. But the city relies on people to self-report cases to schools, and union leaders say officials should be more proactive in determining who may have tested positive.

On Tuesday, Washington Teachers’ Union President Elizabeth Davis and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten wrote a letter to city leaders, calling for increased safety measures and transparency and for quicker notifications if someone in a school building contracts the virus.

AD

AD

“Educators across our city are determined to help our students succeed and thrive. However, we remain in a global health pandemic,” the letter read. “This reality was brought into stark reality with the loss of a DC teacher and WTU member, Ms. [Helenmaire] White this weekend, who taught cosmetology at Ballou STAY.”

White’s relatives declined to comment on the grievance. Instead, they talked about White’s dedication to Anacostia and Southeast Washington, an often-overlooked corner of the city.

White was born and raised in the Barry Farm public housing community in Southeast Washington. She married Tony White, a retired police officer who she met in Southeast as a teen, 40 years ago. In the mid-1980s, the couple wanted to open a hair salon, and Helenmaire White knew where it needed to be: Southeast Washington.

“There are so many misconceptions of the people that live in Southeast,” said Tony White II. “But my mother saw value there, and she values the people who live there. And she really wanted to give back to the people that live there.”

The salon, Ultimate Touch Hair Salon, was like Cheers, her son said, where everybody knew everybody and hung out. She encouraged and said prayers for everyone, transforming the salon into a spot where people went for styling and advice. Tony White II said he grew up thinking he had hundreds of aunts and cousins.

AD

AD

At Ballou STAY, where White worked since 2007, there were home-cooked potlucks in her classroom for Thanksgiving. Gift exchanges for Christmas. Baby showers for pregnant students. One year, students threw White a surprise birthday party.

One student said that when her water was shut off at home, White paid the bill. When the student could afford to pay her back, White refused the money.

Rhonda Davis, a current Ballou STAY student, decided to return to school for her cosmetology license after her daughter completed White’s course. Davis said White helped her daughter through a tough time, and she wanted the same for herself. White called all her students, even the adults, her babies. She encouraged them, and Davis said she loved them all like her own children. If someone was absent for two days, she would call them to make sure they were okay.

AD

AD

“She really started to open me back up to the world,” Davis said. “I was getting back into something that I always loved to do, and she was someone who had so much passion to teach me and instruct me how to get it down. We were all her babies.”

After White’s death, her children were flooded with calls from people who said their mother had shaped their lives. They didn’t even know most of these people.

When Tony White II visited the burial plot where his mother would be laid to rest, he asked his father if he thought she knew just how many people she touched.