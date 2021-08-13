The study found that these disparate scores can be partially attributed to the fact that Black teachers are more likely to work at schools that serve high concentrations of low-income students. Teachers who work at these campuses — designated as Title 1 schools — tend to receive slightly lower scores on the portion of the IMPACT rubric that assesses how teachers create a classroom environment that is well-planned, challenges students and enables them to take ownership of the content. Teachers at these schools receive higher bonuses.