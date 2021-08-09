Early last week, for example, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said in an interview that she feared a mandate could backfire and further politicize the reopening of schools, like debates over mask requirements. But soon after, she shifted her statements. In an interview Friday, she explained that she was now more open to the mandate as the delta variant continued to drive up case numbers and full Food and Drug Administration approval of the vaccines drew closer. She reiterated her stance in a weekend television appearance.