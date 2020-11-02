The Washington Teachers’ Union encouraged teachers to call in sick and take a mental health day Monday, forcing principals across the city to cancel classes.

The protest comes just a week before some elementary schools were scheduled to partially reopen — a plan that would have brought thousands of students and hundreds of teachers back to classrooms for the first time since March.

AD

AD

It is not known how many teachers are participating in the “sick out” and how many classes have been canceled. But on Sunday evening and Monday morning, teachers and principals began emailing parents informing them that live instruction was canceled. One principal told families that more than 30 teachers at her school had already called in sick.

The union announced Monday that more than 90 percent of the 1,200 members who took part in a vote last week said they had “no confidence” in the school system’s plan to reopen schools on Nov. 9.

Ferebee and Washington Teacher’s Union President Elizabeth Davis have been negotiating an agreement to reopen schools for months. Ferebee has said he is negotiating in good faith, but cannot meet all the teachers’ demands.

AD

“Despite negotiations throughout the weekend, we’re disappointed that we were not able to come to an agreement,” Davis said in a statement. “The Chancellor’s plan to reopen our schools to in-person learning will disrupt the education of a vast majority of DCPS students. As educators, we do not believe this plan is good for our students or good for our schools.”

AD

Teachers were asked to log into school system software Monday at 7 a.m. to mark that they were calling in sick.

The Washington Teachers’ Union is demanding that any teacher, regardless of age or health condition, be allowed to refuse to teach in-person. Ferebee said that in-person learning should be optional only for teachers who are considered high-risk, or lives with someone who is.

AD

“We are living in turbulent times and teachers are experiencing a great amount of fear and anxiety around the national elections as well as the District’s Return to School Plan,” Davis wrote in an email to teachers. “While one day off may not by itself cure burnout, a mental health day can provide you with a much-needed and well-deserved break.”

School system leaders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AD

Students are still being asked to complete school work, and Davis told teachers that they should be available Monday if students contact them with questions. There is no school Tuesday because of Election Day, but Davis told teachers they should have robust, live lessons planned for when they return to schools.

AD

She said that on Monday, teachers should “stay in touch with students via text messaging, phone calls, emails, or Zoom meetings and be available to help with assignments so as to keep students engaged and instruction continuing. We do not want the appearance that we are abandoning our students.”

By 7:30 a.m. the principal at Lafayette Elementary in Northwest Washington had emailed families and told them that more than 30 teachers had already said they were planning to participate in the sick out.

AD

“The Mayor, DCPS and WTU continue to grapple with how to best return students to school,” principal Carrie Broquard wrote. “Unfortunately, they have not yet reached an agreement in their negotiations. I am anticipating that many of our teachers (over 30 so far) have taken a sick day today, Monday 11/2 in accordance with a ‘sick out’.”

AD

Other principals also wrote their families, informing them that classes may be canceled and explaining why teachers were calling in sick.

“Some of our teachers and staff took off today, not because they do not care about students and families; in fact it is the opposite,” the principal of Roosevelt High wrote to families. “Those who choose to participate are using this as an opportunity for a cause that they believe in which will ultimately help ensure safety and the best education possible.”

Alysia Lutz, principal at Janney Elementary in Northwest Washington, told parents that she would inform children that teachers are sick, but are okay. She said she would explain that “teachers are calling out sick today to make sure other adults know how they feel about something — they are making their opinions, or their views, known.”

AD

AD

Principals also pushed back against the reopening plan last week. Their union penned a letter to school leadership arguing that a plan to reassign middle and high school staff to elementary schools would be harmful to older students.

They also said the school system’s lottery to distribute the limited in-person seats to students at higher risk for academic failure was inequitable.

Ferebee and Davis have been negotiating about what safety protocols should be in buildings when they reopen — and have reached agreements on many of those points.

But the negotiation process has been marred by long-standing mistrust between teachers and school leadership.

AD

Teachers and parents have charged that school leaders have not been transparent with their reopening plans and argue that they have failed to adequately include teacher input. They say they don’t trust that Ferebee will deliver on his promised building upgrades before reopening schools.

AD

Teachers are also frustrated that the city’s plan to bring just 11 students back per grade in each school would result in larger virtual class sizes for everyone else. It would also require many students to change teachers midyear.