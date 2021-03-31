The Brookings Institution study, titled “We all want what’s best for our kids,” examined school-focused discussions on the forum, searching more than 400,000 messages for schools mentioned and upward of 500 keywords. It found that, when discussing more affluent schools, parents tended to talk about the school’s academic and extracurricular offerings. When more low-income schools came up in conversation, parents were more likely to discuss the families who attend the school rather than its academics.

Parents frequently compare test scores at schools — a data point that can unfairly reflect badly on schools that serve mostly low-income students and does not assess the quality of schools, according to the report.

“The conversations on DC Urban Moms illustrate what other research has also shown,” the report’s conclusion states. “When privileged parents choose, they tend to choose segregation.”

Since the forum is anonymous, it is impossible to pinpoint exactly where each poster lives. But in posts where parents say they live in a neighborhood that is gentrifying, the Brookings study found that they mention charter schools more often than their neighborhood schools, suggesting these families are seeking information to opt out of their neighborhood schools. Families are assigned and guaranteed slots at their neighborhood schools but can apply through the city’s school lottery system for a seat at a charter school or other school outside their neighborhood boundary.

The study notes that many schools located in low-income neighborhoods are never mentioned in the forums and parents are using the forum to share advice on how to get access to schools they perceive as the best in the city.

Individual parent choices contribute to socioeconomic and racial segregation, and this study attempts to show how wealthier parents get their information and shape their school choice decisions.

“The corollary of well-off people concentrating in certain schools is that poverty is concentrated in other schools,” said Vanessa Williamson, the study’s lead author. “One of the challenges of segregation — beyond the moral commitment of living in a multiracial society — is the fact that it results in resource hoarding and that is unfair.”

But the results of the study are not all that surprising. D.C. neighborhoods and schools are segregated and White children — who are 12 percent of the city’s more than 95,000 public school students — tend to concentrate in a relatively small number of campuses.

One reason for this is residential segregation. The White families who are concentrated in the upper northwest swath of the District opt into their neighborhood schools in large numbers. Affluent families of all races have also enrolled in a relatively small number of the city’s 128 public charter campuses by using the school lottery placement system. Some of the most popular charter and neighborhood schools, for example, have at-risk populations that are just fractions of the citywide average of 47 percent.

A 2020 report from the Office of the D.C. Auditor found that when D.C. families choose a school that is not their assigned neighborhood campus, they tend to select schools that educate fewer students from low-income families.

Jeff Steele, co-owner of D.C. Urban Moms, said in an interview that the Brookings study unfairly and inaccurately portrayed the forum. He acknowledged that the forum’s posters are not representative of the city population and that few parents who live in the city’s most low-income wards participate. Because of this, he said, it makes sense that some schools would not be discussed in the forum.

And he said that charter schools may be overrepresented in some parents’ discussions because children of families across the city attend them. He suspects that parents outside of upper Northwest are more likely to discuss their neighborhood schools on community forums.

The study says that Deal Middle and Wilson High are the most commonly mentioned schools in these forums. These are the neighborhood schools in upper Northwest, and D.C. Urban Mom posters are frequently sharing advice on how to get into these schools.

But Steele said the study should have noted that these schools are actually the most diverse in the city, with Wilson having a population that is 39 percent White, 29 percent Black, 22 percent White, 5 percent Asian and two percent who identify with two more races.

(Wilson is the only one of the nine D.C. neighborhood high schools that has a population of White students that exceeds one percent, although many of these schools are located in diverse neighborhoods.)

School segregation is a problem in the city, he said, but his forum is not exacerbating it.

“Do you really expect people who are trying to get their kids the best possible education to be revolutionary and overthrow a hundred years of segregation?,” Steele said. “It’s human nature to get kids in the best school possible. Everyone is doing it despite their race and class.”

Posters on D.C. Urban Moms quickly — and en masse — reacted to the study, with many pushing back against the study’s conclusion that, when given the choice, families choose segregation.

“I think the article’s conclusion is offensive,” one poster wrote. “We are a Black family in NE DC … we are not choosing segregation by ranking our lottery list the way that is best for our child.”

Williamson said that the study does not reach any quantitative conclusions on how the forum may contribute to school segregation. Instead, she said, it provides a view into how parents talk about schools with their neighbors and how this can limit and shape the information they get.