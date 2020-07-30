But still, in a school district where most students qualify for free and reduced lunch and nearly half of the students are considered at-risk for academic failure, it wasn’t an easy decision. D.C. education leaders have stressed there is no substitute for in-person learning and had been attempting to get students in classrooms at least a few days a week. Two weeks ago, Bowser nearly announced a plan to bring students back to classrooms for a few days a week in the fall, but at the last minute, she decided to delay the announcement
The announcement comes as the Washington Teachers’ Union caps a week of protesting, calling on the city to begin the school year with all-remote learning. On Monday, teachers delivered body bags to the school system’s headquarters to warn of the deaths they believe could occur if schools reopened. They also protested through the streets and in front of Lewis D. Ferebee, the chancellor of the D.C. public school system.
Many families — particularly families from the city’s wards hardest hit by the virus — have said they did not want to return to classes in the fall. But other families have said that their children are falling behind, and they want the city to think of creative solutions to get students back in classrooms.