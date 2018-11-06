D.C. voters had a philosophical question about public education to answer at the polls Tuesday: Did they want a candidate who would more likely be a fervent advocate of the traditional public school system or one who would bolster public charter schools?

The usually sleepy races for the D.C. State Board of Education turned into a fight over the future of public education, with candidates backed by the teachers union facing off against contenders supported by a powerful charter advocacy organization. In all, the four State Board of Education seats on the ballot Tuesday attracted 10 candidates and more than $200,000 in campaign donations. The nine school board seats — not all are up for election this year — are intended to be nonpartisan, and contenders do not compete in primaries.

While candidates typically shunned the ideological labels that the race highlighted — and pledged to support both sectors — they embraced the donations and campaign volunteers that endorsements brought them.

The city’s elected school board was stripped of most of its power in 2007 when then-Mayor Adrian M. Fenty (D) wrested away control of the school system. Now, the State Board of Education is limited to setting broad policies governing graduation requirements, academic standards and teacher qualifications.

The contentious elections come in a year when D.C. schools have been mired in scandals. Many of the races were defined by the candidates’ stances on how much power the mayor should have over the city’s schools.

In interviews with The Washington Post, most of the candidates endorsed by the Washington Teachers’ Union said the mayor’s power should be curtailed and supported efforts to remove the state superintendent’s office from mayoral control. The other candidates said the governance structure should remain the same or undergo slight changes.

One of the most contentious races unfolded in Ward 1, with three candidates rooted in the education community facing off. Jason Andrean, Emily Gasoi and Callie Kozlak hoped to win the seat being vacated by Laura Wilson Phelan. Andrean received the endorsement of Democrats for Education Reform, a charter advocacy organization, and Gasoi had the backing of the Washington Teachers’ Union. The three candidates canvassed in neighborhoods, sent mailers and filled yards with signs.

But it still might not have been enough to galvanize voters for an election that holds little sway in city politics. At a Ward 1 polling location on Georgia Avenue NW, John Eze, a student, said he skipped the D.C. State Board of Education race because he didn’t know about the candidates.

Ari Kattan did the same.

“I’ve been so consumed with what’s going on nationally that I haven’t been paying as much attention locally as I should have,” Kattan said.

G. Dewey Stanyard Jr., a longtime homeowner in Ward 1’s LeDroit Park, said he received mailings from the school board candidates and thought they all appeared qualified. He settled on Andrean because his positions in his campaign flier resonated with him.

“I’m not putting a real dog in the fight,” Stanyard said. “All the candidates seemed genuine.”

In Ward 3, incumbent Ruth Wattenberg faced Dora Currea. Adrian Jordan, William “Bill” Lewis and Zachary Parker sought the Ward 5 seat. And in Ward 6, incumbent Joe Weedon took on challenger Jessica Sutter.