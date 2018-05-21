Duke Ellington School of the Arts was established in 1974 with a mission of providing a free, first-class arts education to children in the nation’s capital. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

Parents with children at Duke Ellington School of the Arts sued the city Monday, claiming the District violated their rights and failed to properly notify families as it investigated widespread allegations of enrollment fraud at the prestigious performing arts school.

The lawsuit, filed in D.C. Superior Court, comes in the wake of findings released earlier this month that more than 160 students — nearly 30 percent of the student body — appeared to be living outside the District yet were not paying the tuition required of those who live outside the city and attend D.C. public schools.

The lawsuit claims that the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education — the agency that conducted the investigation — violated city policy and failed to give families the required 10 days to administratively appeal their fraud cases and instead referred them to the attorney general.

The superintendent’s office notified the families May 9 that they were not District residents and that their cases would be referred to the Office of the Attorney General, according to documentation included in the court filing. The notices did not inform families that they had 10 days to appeal the decision, the suit says.

The eight Ellington families named in the lawsuit are asking the court to void the notices.

The superintendent’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, whose office would represent the city in the case, said his office is aware of the lawsuit and is reviewing it.

Greg Smith, a lawyer and Ellington parent who drafted the suit, said some District residents received the fraud notices at old addresses in Maryland and Virginia. He suspects that some families are unaware that they have cases that have been referred to the attorney general.

Smith said he wants the court to void the notices by Wednesday — the deadline to appeal cases through the superintendent’s office. The lawsuit states that the notices did not explain what evidence the District has proving the fraud, and that the families were unsure why they were implicated.

The superintendent’s office “notice letter is so deficient that it cannot fairly start Plaintiffs’ appeal clock, and must be declared null and void,” the suit states.

Smith, a Capitol Hill resident, is not accused of committing residency fraud and is representing the families for free.

“We don’t want people to lose their rights,” he said. “We are very worried that a lot of people don’t even know their rights.”

The families also requested a restraining order against the superintendent’s office to prevent it from taking action on the notices.

Established in 1974 with a mission of providing a free, first-class arts education to children in the nation’s capital, Duke Ellington has a list of celebrity alumni that includes comedian Dave Chappelle, musician Me’Shell Ndegéocello and mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves. The city recently poured more than $170 million into renovating the Ellington campus, a project that drew criticism after it went $100 million over budget.

The D.C. inspector general and attorney general also are investigating how much Ellington administrators knew about the enrollment fraud, city officials said when the investigation findings were released earlier this month. The investigation found that some of the families submitted “falsified or inauthentic documents” to prove residency. The findings threaten a large segment of the school’s families with expensive litigation and potentially substantial fines.

The school has an unusual governing structure. Since 2000, Ellington has been run jointly by D.C. Public Schools, the nonprofit Ellington Fund, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and George Washington University. Although the school is funded by taxpayers, it is overseen by an independent board of directors.

At an Ellington parent association meeting last week, some families said they are District residents and do not understand why they received notices accusing them of enrollment fraud.

Principal Sandi Logan said in an interview after the meeting that the findings of the investigation were overblown and that many of the families who were implicated live in the District.

“I’m confident based on what I’m hearing that most of the families will be able to provide the documents to prove their residency,” Logan said.