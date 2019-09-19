At least four faculty members at an elite D.C. private school are suspected of sexually abusing students between 1975 and 2008, according to an internal investigation released Thursday evening by officials at the Maret School.

Maret School — an elite private school in Northwest Washington serving students in kindergarten through high school — launched an investigation earlier this year.

The probe began after an alumnus contacted school leaders to report a past incident of sexual abuse by a faculty member. Through an attorney, the alumnus accused the school of not properly investigating the abuse when it occurred and suggested that Maret conduct a comprehensive review, according to the report.

The probe was conducted by the law firm Crowell & Moring, which released a 64-page report late Thursday. The review spans more than three decades and details allegations against eight faculty members. Allegations against four of the teachers met a “sufficiently high standard of credibility and severity,” the report said. Investigators found allegations against the remaining four faculty members “credible,” but they could not substantiate them or the accusations were not severe.

The allegations include sexual intercourse, inappropriate touching with students and grooming vulnerable children for sex. Many of the teachers are suspected of having multiple victims. None of the teachers has been employed by Maret in the past decade. At least one has died and another reportedly works for a nearby school district.

School leaders could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.

“Maret has taken significant steps in the last decade to address faculty misconduct and to protect its students,” the report reads. “This investigation is another step in confronting these issues by taking an independent and far-reaching look at the School’s past, through reports made to the School or to us by affected students who volunteered their stories and perspectives.”

Investigators interviewed more than 50 people to compile the report and focused on members of the faculty sexually abusing students. The report found that some allegations were reported to school leaders when they occurred. In some instances, the school did not take any action. In other cases, the report found that the school addressed the allegations with faculty.

Marjo Talbott, Maret's head of school, and Ian Cameron, the president of the board of trustees, sent the report in an email to school families and faculty Thursday evening.

“We recognize that releasing this report cannot erase the past,” the email read. “We do, however, hope that by acknowledging this history, sharing this report, and expressing our sincere apology, it will be possible to advance the process of healing that is so thoroughly deserved by those in our community who have been harmed.”