Kindergarten students in 2014 were among the first group of children to attend Democracy Prep Congress Heights after a charter network took over a school known as Imagine Southeast. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

A prominent Southeast Washington charter school with more than 600 students announced Friday that the coming school year will be its last.

Leaders of Democracy Prep Congress Heights said in an email to parents the school, which has students in preschool through eighth grade, was unable “to provide Congress Heights scholars the school they deserve.”

The letter said Democracy Prep will seek a new organization to run the campus for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Democracy Prep, a New York-based charter network, made big promises when it entered the District in 2014 to take over Imagine Southeast, which was on cusp of being shut down over poor performance.

The charter network had built a reputation for lifting test scores among poor children from low-income families in New York’s Harlem neighborhood and promised to bring its model of college prep and civic education to Washington. The network operates nearly 20 schools across the country, and the D.C. school is the only one it is closing.

“Four years ago, we promised Ward 8 a school in which scholars would thrive academically and socio-emotionally,” the letter from Democracy Prep chief executive Katie Duffy and the chair of the board of directors, Jennifer Wider, read. “Ultimately, we have not been able to deliver on that promise.”

Most students at Democracy Prep Congress Heights are black and come from low-income families. According to city data, the students score below city averages in their demographics on standardized test scores.

Democracy Prep Congress Heights is the latest high-profile charter school to announce it is closing. The D.C. Public Charter School Board voted in January to close Excel Academy Public Charter School for poor performance. D.C. Public Schools will operate the all-girls campus as part of the traditional public school system. Washington Mathematics Science Technology Public Charter High School — founded in 1998 soon after charter schools were allowed in the District — was shut down over financial mismanagement.